  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AML   GB00BN7CG237

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
01/14 03:14:16 am
1419.5 GBX   -0.25%
Aston Martin names Doug Lafferty as finance chief

01/14/2022 | 03:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo on the Aston Martin DBX at the Aston Martin Lagonda factory in Barry

Jan 14 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin on Friday named Doug Lafferty, finance chief of Africa-focussed fuel retailer Vivo Energy, as its new chief financial officer replacing Kenneth Gregor.

Lafferty's previous stints include three years as the CFO of Williams Grand Prix Holdings, owner of the Formula One team Williams Racing, and the development comes at a time Aston Martin's Formula One team CEO and principal Otmar Szafnauer exited the team last week.

Aston Martin said in December Gregor will step down due to personal reasons after about 18 months in the role. (Reporting by Amna Karimi and Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -0.39% 1423 Delayed Quote.4.95%
VIVO ENERGY PLC -1.21% 130.4 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
