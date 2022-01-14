Aston Martin names Doug Lafferty as finance chief

Jan 14 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin
on Friday named Doug Lafferty, finance chief of
Africa-focussed fuel retailer Vivo Energy, as its new
chief financial officer replacing Kenneth Gregor.
Lafferty's previous stints include three years as the CFO of
Williams Grand Prix Holdings, owner of the Formula One team
Williams Racing, and the development comes at a time Aston
Martin's Formula One team CEO and principal Otmar Szafnauer
exited the team last week.
Aston Martin said in December Gregor will step down due to
personal reasons after about 18 months in the role.
(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing
by Shounak Dasgupta)