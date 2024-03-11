Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC - Gaydon, England-based luxury sports car maker - Launches offer of GBP1.14 billion in five-year senior secured debt notes. Also enters new super senior revolving credit facility with its existing lenders, who have agreed to increase their commitment to GBP170 million from GBP100 million. Aston Martin says the proceeds from the note offer will be used to repay other notes, as well as all borrowings under its current RCF.

Current stock price: 158.20 pence, up 1.2% in London on Monday

12-month change: down 35%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

