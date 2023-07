July 26 (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin kept its 2023 forecast unchanged on Wednesday after reporting a smaller pretax loss for the second quarter, partly due to higher selling prices.

The London-listed company posted pretax loss of 68 million pounds ($87.7 million) for the three months ended June, compared with a loss of 173.8 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7754 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)