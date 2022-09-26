Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AML   GB00BN7CG237

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-26 am EDT
160.00 GBX   +11.34%
01:22pAston Martin stunt car, Daniel Craig costumes star at James Bond auction
RE
10:19aPorsche IPO poised to price at top end of range - bookrunners
RE
07:08aBernstein Upgrades Aston Martin to Outperform from Market-Perform, Cuts PT
MT
Charity auction to celebrate 60 years of James Bond

09/26/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
its 60th year with a charity auction

Location: London, England

Leading the lots is this

Aston Martin DB5 stunt car

with a price estimate between $1.6-$2.16 million

There's also watches, costumes

and props from other Bond films

including an outfit worn by

Daniel Craig for his final scene

(Adrian Hume-Sayer, Christie's)

"...What's so wonderful for collectors is that these objects, particularly the film props, they've come directly from EON so that's the same as them coming directly from the film set. There's no sort of question of provenance, it just couldn't be purer. So, I think that's a big part of the magic."

The sale will be held as a live

auction on September 28

Online bidding will open on Oct. 5,

'James Bond Day'

STORY: The James Bond franchise is celebrating


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 346 M 1 457 M 1 457 M
Net income 2022 -288 M -311 M -311 M
Net Debt 2022 928 M 1 005 M 1 005 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,01x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 224 M 242 M 242 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 207
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 160,00 GBX
Average target price 731,49 GBX
Spread / Average Target 357%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amedeo Felisa Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Doug Lafferty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lawrence Sheldon Strulovitch Executive Chairman
Nick Lines Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Roberto Fedeli Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC-71.35%220
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.68%193 831
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.03%82 672
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-20.24%56 077
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-39.48%51 732
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-40.73%49 489