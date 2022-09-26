Charity auction to celebrate 60 years of James Bond

Location: London, England
Leading the lots is this
Aston Martin DB5 stunt car
with a price estimate between $1.6-$2.16 million
There's also watches, costumes
and props from other Bond films
including an outfit worn by
Daniel Craig for his final scene
(Adrian Hume-Sayer, Christie's)
"...What's so wonderful for collectors is that these objects, particularly the film props, they've come directly from EON so that's the same as them coming directly from the film set. There's no sort of question of provenance, it just couldn't be purer. So, I think that's a big part of the magic."
The sale will be held as a live
auction on September 28
Online bidding will open on Oct. 5,
'James Bond Day'
STORY: The James Bond franchise is celebrating