Charity auction to celebrate 60 years of James Bond

Location: London, England

Leading the lots is this

Aston Martin DB5 stunt car

with a price estimate between $1.6-$2.16 million

There's also watches, costumes

and props from other Bond films

including an outfit worn by

Daniel Craig for his final scene

(Adrian Hume-Sayer, Christie's)

"...What's so wonderful for collectors is that these objects, particularly the film props, they've come directly from EON so that's the same as them coming directly from the film set. There's no sort of question of provenance, it just couldn't be purer. So, I think that's a big part of the magic."

The sale will be held as a live

auction on September 28

Online bidding will open on Oct. 5,

'James Bond Day'

STORY: The James Bond franchise is celebrating