  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AML   GB00BN7CG237

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:10:31 2023-05-18 am EDT
281.40 GBX   +21.71%
03:02aChina's Geely to Become Third-Largest Shareholder of Aston Martin
DJ
02:56aChina's Geely to invest $295 million in Aston Martin
RE
02:56aRoyal Mail parent suffers loss; Burberry sees growth
AN
China's Geely to Become Third-Largest Shareholder of Aston Martin

05/18/2023 | 03:02am EDT
By Giulia Petroni

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings said Thursday that Geely Automobile Holdings will invest around 234 million pounds ($291.9 million) to become its third-largest shareholder.

The British luxury-car maker said the Chinese auto group will acquire approximately 42 million existing ordinary shares from the Yew Tree Consortium at 335 pence a share, increasing its aggregate shareholding to around 17%.

The Yew Tree Consortium has a shareholding of around 21% in Aston Martin, while the Public Investment Fund has around 18%.

Aston Martin Lagonda will receive approximately GBP95 million in cash from the subscription of new shares. Following the transaction, Geely will have the right to appoint a nonexecutive director to the car maker's board.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-23 0301ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC 7.24% 231.2 Delayed Quote.50.08%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.11% 9.48 Delayed Quote.-16.93%
