Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AML   GB00BN7CG237

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regulators reject insider trading suspicions in Aston Martin, Daimler shares -FT

08/24/2021 | 04:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin,

(Reuters) -Financial regulators looked into suspicions of insider trading in carmakers Daimler and Aston Martin shares but found no evidence of wrongdoing, the Financial Times reported late on Tuesday.

German markets watchdog BaFin looked into trading at Daimler and also passed information to counterparts at the UK's Financial Conduct Authority regarding trading in Aston Martin shares, the newspaper said.

The regulators did not find evidence to proceed with an investigation, the newspaper added https://on.ft.com/3guhYbW.

BaFin, FCA, Aston Martin and Daimler did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular working hours.

Regulators looked into the purchase of a stake in the UK luxury carmaker by Toto Wolff, Mercedes' Formula One boss, the newspaper said.

Wolff, who owns about a third of the Mercedes team, purchased shares in Aston Martin in April last year while Daimler, the parent company of Mercedes, also owns a minority stake in Aston Martin. Wolff bought a 0.95% stake in Aston Martin from a vehicle controlled by Lawrence Stroll, the UK car maker's executive chair, according to the FT.

In the following month, Aston Martin appointed Tobias Moers, the former head of Mercedes' AMG business, as its CEO. In October, Daimler said it would raise its stake in Aston Martin to 20% from less than 5%.

Mercedes F1 said Wolff had not been aware of either plan when he acquired the shares and that "all relevant disclosures were made to the UK financial authorities at the appropriate time", according to the newspaper. Wolff did not acquire or trade any Daimler shares or securities last year, the newspaper added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
08/12ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Valkyrie Spider uncovers exhilarating Formula One®..
PU
07/30ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : H1 2021 Results - Transcript
PU
07/28Travel stocks lead UK mid-caps to all-time highs
RE
07/28ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Ashok Leyland's Switch plans global electric van a..
RE
07/28London Shares Close Up as Covid Cases Continue to Fall
DJ
07/28FTSE Gains, Fall in Covid-19 Cases Seen as Positive For Pound
DJ
07/28London Shares to Open Broadly Flat After Asia, US Losses
DJ
07/28ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : H1 Loss Declines As Revenue Triples On Wholesales ..
MT
07/28Aston Martin's first SUV helps push up sales by more than 200%
RE
07/28ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : first SUV helps push up sales by more than 200%
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 157 M 1 589 M 1 589 M
Net income 2021 -201 M -275 M -275 M
Net Debt 2021 860 M 1 181 M 1 181 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 220 M 3 046 M 3 047 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 342
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 19,62 GBX
Average target price 1 893,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9 549%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Moers Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth David Matheson Gregor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lawrence Sheldon Strulovitch Executive Chairman
Nick Lines Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Michael Straughan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC-4.93%3 044
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION15.90%233 936
VOLKSWAGEN AG27.63%143 526
DAIMLER AG20.90%87 703
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED22.37%70 133
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY15.71%69 944