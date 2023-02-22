Advanced search
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
11:10:32 2023-02-22 am EST
193.05
GBX
-0.59%
10:48a
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
04:52a
Credit Suisse raises WPP; DB cuts IHG to 'hold'
AN
02/08
JPMorgan raises Trustpilot to 'overweight'
AN
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
02/22/2023 | 10:48am EST
Thursday 23 February
Anglo American PLC
Full Year Results
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC
Trading Statement
BAE Systems PLC
Full Year Results
Drax Group PLC
Full Year Results
Driver Group PLC
Full Year Results
Genus PLC
Half Year Results
Greencoat UK Wind PLC
Full Year Results (TBC)
Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC
Full Year Results
Hays PLC
Half Year Results
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
Full Year Results
Howden Joinery Group PLC
Full Year Results
Macfarlane Group PLC
Full Year Results
Made Tech Group PLC
Half Year Results
Mondi PLC
Full Year Results
Morgan Sindall Group PLC
Full Year Results
Pantheon International PLC
Half Year Results
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
Full Year Results
Spectris PLC
Full Year Results
Versarien PLC
Full Year Results
WPP PLC
Full Year Results
Friday 24 February
ASA International Group PLC
Trading Statement
CVS Group PLC
Half Year Results
European Opportunities Trust PLC
Half Year Results
Grit Real Estate Income Group Ltd
Half Year Results
Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
Full Year Results
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
Full Year Results
Jupiter Fund Management PLC
Full Year Results
Monday 27 February
Associated British Foods PLC
Trading Statement
Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC
Half Year Results
Bunzl PLC
Full Year Results
Centralnic Group PLC
Full Year Results
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
Half Year Results
DX Group PLC
Half Year Results
GlobalData PLC
Full Year Results
Greencoat Renewables PLC
Full Year Results
Kosmos Energy Ltd
Full Year Results
Quartix Technologies PLC
Full Year Results
RHI Magnesita NV
Full Year Results
Senior PLC
Full Year Results
Tuesday 28 February
abrdn PLC
Full Year Results
Benchmark Holdings PLC
Q1 Results
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd
Half Year Results
boohoo Group PLC
Full Year Results
Cap-XX Ltd
Half Year Results
Croda International PLC
Full Year Results
Dalata Hotel Group PLC
Full Year Results
Derwent London PLC
Full Year Results
Hutchmed (China) Ltd
Full Year Results
Intertek Group PLC
Full Year Results
Kitwave Group PLC
Full Year Results
Man Group PLC
Full Year Results
McBride PLC
Half Year Results
Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
Full Year Results
Ocado Group PLC
Full Year Results
Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd
Full Year Results
Rotork PLC
Full Year Results
Serco Group PLC
Full Year Results
St James's Place PLC
Full Year Results
S-Ventures PLC
Full Year Results
Travis Perkins PLC
Full Year Results
Uniphar PLC
Full Year Results
Unite Group PLC
Full Year Results
Videndum PLC
Full Year Results
XP Power Ltd
Full Year Results
Wednesday 1 March
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC
Full Year Results
Capital & Counties Properties PLC
Full Year Results
GetBusy PLC
Full Year Results
Glenveagh Properties PLC
Full Year Results
Global Invacom Group Ltd
Full Year Results
Haydale Graphene Industries PLC
Half Year Results
International Personal Finance PLC
Full Year Results
Nichols PLC
Full Year Results
Permanent TSB Group Holdings PLC
Full Year Results
Persimmon PLC
Full Year Results
Rathbones Group PLC
Full Year Results
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
Full Year Results
Ricardo PLC
Half Year Results
Weir Group PLC
Full Year Results
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ABRDN PLC
-1.05%
207.4
10.59%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
-3.65%
3041
-2.55%
ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC
-3.26%
890
8.24%
ASA INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
0.00%
93
0.00%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
0.18%
1972.5
24.94%
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
-0.93%
192.3
26.06%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC
-0.53%
902
5.93%
BEEKS FINANCIAL CLOUD GROUP PLC
-0.56%
141.7
4.78%
BENCHMARK HOLDINGS PLC
-0.39%
34.865
-5.41%
BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED
-0.70%
138.0326
2.21%
BOOHOO GROUP PLC
-1.00%
49.57967
41.35%
BUNZL PLC
-1.15%
3002
10.08%
CAP-XX LIMITED
-2.27%
2.9075
-20.13%
CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC
1.06%
124.3
15.49%
CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC
-0.56%
128.775
-16.99%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
0.26%
6998
5.69%
CVS GROUP PLC
0.11%
1907
-1.76%
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
-1.99%
3.935
22.78%
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
-1.23%
3051
18.03%
DERWENT LONDON PLC
-1.24%
2548
8.95%
DRAX GROUP PLC
0.75%
675
-4.69%
DRIVER GROUP PLC
-2.93%
29.12
25.00%
DX (GROUP) PLC
0.00%
28
2.56%
EUROPEAN OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
-0.33%
763.44
6.98%
GENUS PLC
1.28%
2694
-11.19%
GETBUSY PLC
-2.56%
76
25.81%
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC
-2.38%
0.945
14.42%
GLOBAL INVACOM GROUP LIMITED
4.35%
0.048
-12.73%
GLOBALDATA PLC
-3.33%
1160
2.13%
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC
-1.35%
1.1
-1.76%
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC
-1.42%
160.222
6.91%
HARMONY ENERGY INCOME TRUST PLC
1.44%
122.49
-1.83%
HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC
4.29%
1.7
-16.67%
HAYS PLC
-0.64%
123.8
7.61%
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
-0.93%
1762.5
14.63%
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC
-0.03%
715.4
27.21%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.
-1.40%
158.34
29.57%
INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC
-1.94%
95.906
33.79%
INTERTEK GROUP PLC
0.29%
4451
10.04%
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC
-0.88%
1.124
1.97%
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC
-1.24%
135.2
2.94%
KITWAVE GROUP PLC
-3.83%
217.3333
17.71%
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.
-2.14%
7.335
17.77%
MACFARLANE GROUP PLC
1.05%
105.6
0.48%
MADE TECH GROUP PLC
-2.41%
40.5
80.00%
MAN GROUP LIMITED
-1.69%
250.4
19.09%
MCBRIDE PLC
3.30%
23.603
11.46%
MONDI PLC
0.27%
1470.5
3.97%
MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC
-0.96%
308
-1.11%
MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC
-1.33%
1628
7.84%
NICHOLS PLC
-0.70%
999
-6.20%
OCADO GROUP PLC
-1.69%
617.2
1.69%
PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PLC
-0.60%
252.488
-2.31%
PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
-1.21%
2.45
37.02%
PERSIMMON PLC
0.00%
1415
16.27%
QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES PLC
-0.60%
288.25
0.00%
RATHBONES GROUP PLC
-2.15%
2050
2.95%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
1.61%
5812.33
-0.59%
RHI MAGNESITA N.V.
-0.83%
2614
18.80%
RICARDO PLC
-0.59%
539.8
12.89%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
-2.34%
107.46
18.00%
ROTORK PLC
0.25%
324.2
5.41%
SENIOR PLC
0.00%
157
25.40%
SERCO GROUP PLC
-1.30%
151.4
-1.29%
SPECTRIS PLC
0.67%
3140
3.83%
THE WEIR GROUP PLC
-1.07%
1853.5
12.19%
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC
0.12%
999.6
12.17%
UNIPHAR PLC
-2.96%
3.28
9.03%
UNITE GROUP PLC
-0.05%
969
6.48%
VERSARIEN PLC
4.01%
5.83
-28.14%
VIDENDUM PLC
-3.48%
956.479
-8.07%
WPP PLC
-0.15%
1010
23.26%
XP POWER LIMITED
2.40%
2493.45
19.66%
10:48a
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
04:52a
Credit Suisse raises WPP; DB cuts IHG to 'hold'
AN
02/08
JPMorgan raises Trustpilot to 'overweight'
AN
02/01
Slow roll brings Aurrigo to self-driving airport baggage dollies
RE
01/10
Jefferies likes Inchcape; HSBC cuts Clarkson
AN
01/09
Peel Hunt raises real estate; UBS cuts Ashmore
AN
2022
Aston Martin Lagonda Appoints Andreas Bareis as Regional President for Continental Euro..
CI
2022
Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Andreas Bareis appointed Regional President of Aston Martin ..
PU
2022
Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Q3 2022 Results Call - Transcript
PU
2022
PUMP / DUMP #81 : Tops & Flops of the week
More news
04:52a
Credit Suisse raises WPP; DB cuts IHG to 'hold'
AN
02/08
JPMorgan raises Trustpilot to 'overweight'
AN
01/10
Jefferies likes Inchcape; HSBC cuts Clarkson
AN
GBP
USD
Sales 2022
1 350 M
1 636 M
1 636 M
Net income 2022
-485 M
-588 M
-588 M
Net Debt 2022
741 M
898 M
898 M
P/E ratio 2022
-1,62x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
1 358 M
1 646 M
1 646 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,56x
EV / Sales 2023
1,39x
Nbr of Employees
2 207
Free-Float
61,7%
