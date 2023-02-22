Advanced search
UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days

02/22/2023 | 10:48am EST
Thursday 23 February 
Anglo American PLCFull Year Results
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLCTrading Statement
BAE Systems PLCFull Year Results
Drax Group PLCFull Year Results
Driver Group PLCFull Year Results
Genus PLCHalf Year Results
Greencoat UK Wind PLCFull Year Results (TBC)
Harmony Energy Income Trust PLCFull Year Results
Hays PLCHalf Year Results
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLCFull Year Results
Howden Joinery Group PLCFull Year Results
Macfarlane Group PLCFull Year Results
Made Tech Group PLCHalf Year Results
Mondi PLCFull Year Results
Morgan Sindall Group PLCFull Year Results
Pantheon International PLCHalf Year Results
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLCFull Year Results
Spectris PLCFull Year Results
Versarien PLCFull Year Results
WPP PLCFull Year Results
Friday 24 February 
ASA International Group PLCTrading Statement
CVS Group PLCHalf Year Results
European Opportunities Trust PLCHalf Year Results
Grit Real Estate Income Group LtdHalf Year Results
Irish Residential Properties REIT PLCFull Year Results
International Consolidated Airlines Group SAFull Year Results
Jupiter Fund Management PLCFull Year Results
Monday 27 February 
Associated British Foods PLCTrading Statement
Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLCHalf Year Results
Bunzl PLCFull Year Results
Centralnic Group PLCFull Year Results
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLCHalf Year Results
DX Group PLCHalf Year Results
GlobalData PLCFull Year Results
Greencoat Renewables PLCFull Year Results
Kosmos Energy LtdFull Year Results
Quartix Technologies PLCFull Year Results
RHI Magnesita NVFull Year Results
Senior PLCFull Year Results
Tuesday 28 February 
abrdn PLCFull Year Results
Benchmark Holdings PLCQ1 Results
Bluefield Solar Income Fund LtdHalf Year Results
boohoo Group PLCFull Year Results
Cap-XX LtdHalf Year Results
Croda International PLCFull Year Results
Dalata Hotel Group PLCFull Year Results
Derwent London PLCFull Year Results
Hutchmed (China) LtdFull Year Results
Intertek Group PLCFull Year Results
Kitwave Group PLCFull Year Results
Man Group PLCFull Year Results
McBride PLCHalf Year Results
Morgan Advanced Materials PLCFull Year Results
Ocado Group PLCFull Year Results
Princess Private Equity Holding LtdFull Year Results
Rotork PLCFull Year Results
Serco Group PLCFull Year Results
St James's Place PLCFull Year Results
S-Ventures PLCFull Year Results
Travis Perkins PLCFull Year Results
Uniphar PLCFull Year Results
Unite Group PLCFull Year Results
Videndum PLCFull Year Results
XP Power LtdFull Year Results
Wednesday 1 March 
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLCFull Year Results
Capital & Counties Properties PLCFull Year Results
GetBusy PLCFull Year Results
Glenveagh Properties PLCFull Year Results
Global Invacom Group LtdFull Year Results
Haydale Graphene Industries PLCHalf Year Results
International Personal Finance PLCFull Year Results
Nichols PLCFull Year Results
Permanent TSB Group Holdings PLCFull Year Results
Persimmon PLCFull Year Results
Rathbones Group PLCFull Year Results
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLCFull Year Results
Ricardo PLCHalf Year Results
Weir Group PLCFull Year Results
  
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 
