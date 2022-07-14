Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AML   GB00BN7CG237

ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC

(AML)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-14 am EDT
371.30 GBX   -7.68%
UK's Aston Martin to raise over 500 million pounds via Saudi fund, rights issue - FT
RE
06/30Aston Martin Lagonda Considers Funding Options To Support Growth
MT
Posco Chemical, Britishvolt to Jointly Develop EV Battery Material
MT
UK's Aston Martin to raise over 500 million pounds via Saudi fund, rights issue - FT

07/14/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo on the new Aston Martin DBX at the new Aston Martin Lagonda factory in Barry

(Reuters) - Aston Martin is closing in on a deal to raise over 500 million pounds ($589.30 million) by bringing in Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund as a major shareholder and launching a rights issue for investors, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The proposal will result in Saudi's Public Investment Fund (PIF) investing up to 200 million pounds for a near 20% shareholding and a seat on the British luxury carmaker's board, the newspaper said, citing two people.

The planned financing also involves a rights issue of at least 300 million pounds, and could be considerably higher, the report said.

Last month, Financial Times reported that PIF, which owns stakes in electric carmaker Lucid and British supercar group McLaren, was in early talks with Aston Martin about taking a stake in the business.

Aston Martin and PIF did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

($1 = 0.8485 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -7.68% 371.3 Delayed Quote.-70.27%
LUCID GROUP, INC. 2.51% 19.995 Delayed Quote.-48.73%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 328 M 1 568 M 1 568 M
Net income 2022 -229 M -270 M -270 M
Net Debt 2022 1 105 M 1 304 M 1 304 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 468 M 553 M 553 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 2 207
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 402,20 GBX
Average target price 1 053,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 162%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amedeo Felisa Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Doug Lafferty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lawrence Sheldon Strulovitch Executive Chairman
Nick Lines Chief Technical Officer & Vice President
Roberto Fedeli Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC-70.27%558
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.38%213 263
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.69%80 765
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-23.78%55 619
BMW AG-18.12%48 061
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-44.34%46 267