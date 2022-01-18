Aston Minerals : 163.5m at 0.52% Ni & 0.016% Co from 186.5m at Boomerang

Aston Minerals Limited ("Aston Minerals" or "the Company", ASX: ASO) is pleased to announce that it has intersected 163.5m at 0.52% Ni and 0.016% Co from 186.5m within the Boomerang Ni-Co Target at the Edleston Project, Ontario, Canada with the hole ending in mineralisation.

Executive Chairman, Tolga Kumova commented "Aston is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the burgeoning demand for nickel which has recently reached the highest price since 2011, while nickel inventories are at historically low levels. Currently, the stainless steel industry accounts for approximately two thirds of the utilisation, while demand from electric vehicle batteries are expected to double their current market share to approximately 20% by 20251.

Combining the projected demand with an increased focus on ethically sourced, green supplies of nickel, multinational mining houses and end users are becoming increasingly aggressive towards acquisition of assets which meet these criteria.

Edleston is located on the doorstep of the Sudbury complex, host to an extensive history of nickel production and smelting. In addition, the mining centres of Timmins and Kirkland Lake have a highly skilled mining workforce and associated services.

The drilling conducted to date at the Boomerang Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Target has shown that the scale and tenor of mineralisation is comparable to other globally significant mining operations such as BHP's Mt Keith Operations. Our aim is to define a substantial resource base and conduct associated metallurgical and engineering studies this year to be able to quantify the economic potential of this Project."

Managing Director, Dale Ginn commented: "The substantial intersection at Bardwell Prospect has exceeded our expectations in relation to both the grade and extent of mineralisation. To have such broad zones of mineralisation at comparable grades to that of Mt Keith so early on in our nickel exploration program provides us with a huge degree of confidence in the potential of the system.

We have commenced a resource definition drilling program, aiming to systematically expand along approximately 1km of strike and to the depth of the presently identified area of mineralisation at Bardwell. Exploration drilling also continues along an additional 5.5 kms of length on the Boomerang Nickel Target. To date, magnetic inversion modelling has a very high degree of correlation with the interpreted mineralised envelope."

Boomerang Target Overview

The Boomerang Target was identified through a geological interpretation undertaken based on recent drilling and reprocessing of magnetics. Through this process, we recognised the extent of the Boomerang Target and its intense magnetic response. Magnetic inversion modelling of the Boomerang Target was undertaken to further constrain the geometry and extent of the dunite/peridotite complex. It is interpreted that this dunite/peridotite body