    ASO   AU0000128787

ASTON MINERALS LIMITED

(ASO)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/01 10:59:37 pm EDT
0.1250 AUD    0.00%
ASTON MINERALS : Investor Presentation
PU
05/23Aston Minerals Produces Saleable Concentrate from Samples from Edleston Project in Canada
MT
05/22Aston Minerals Limited Reports Results from the Early-Stage Metallurgical Testing of Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Mineralisation from the Boomerang Nickel-Cobalt Target, Edleston Project, Canada
CI
Aston Minerals : Investor Presentation

06/01/2022 | 11:02pm EDT
ersonal use only

Defining the Potential of a Substantial Nickel and Gold System

June 2022

ASX:ASO

Disclaimer & Forward Looking Statements

This presentation has been prepared by Aston Minerals Ltd "ASO" and has been authorised for release by the Board of Aston Minerals Ltd. This document contains background information about ASO current at the date of this presentation, 2 June 2022. The presentation is in summary form and does not purport to be all

onlyinclusive or complete. Recipients should conduct their own investigations and perform their own analysis in order to satisfy themselves as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation.

This presentation is for information purposes only. Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sales of shares in any jurisdiction.

This presentation does not constitute investment advice and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular

useinvestments to particular persons. Recipients should seek professional advice when deciding if an investment is appropriate. All securities involve risks which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, ASO, its officers, employees, agents and advisors do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of any information, statements, opinions, estimates, forecasts or other representations contained in this presentation. No responsibility for any errors or omissions from this presentation arising out of negligence or otherwise are accepted.

ersonalThis presentation may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are outside the control of ASO. Actual values, results or events may be materially different to those expressed or implied in this presentation. Given these uncertainties, recipients are cautioned not to place reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only at the date of issue of this presentation. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law, ASO does not undertake any bligation to update or revise any information or any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation r any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such forward looking statement is based.

Relevant Announcements Referenced

Relevant Announcements Referenced

8th April 2021

0.5m at 4,060 g/t Au intersected at Edleston Gold Project

23rd December 2021

Significant Discovery at Bardwell of 53.5m at 0.49% Ni

19th January 2022

163.5m at 0.52% Ni and 0.016% Co from 186.5m at Boomerang

7th February 2022

93% Liberation of Nickel Demonstrated by Initial Analysis

14th February 2022

Nickel Sulphide Mineralisation Confirmed to End of Hole

10th March 2022

Petrology Confirms That Nickel is Associated With Sulphides

11th March 2022

Edleston Gold Exploration Update

18th March 2022

Drilling Extends Ni-Co Sulphide Mineralisation at Bardwell

30th March 2022

Aston Raises $29.25 Million at Average of 15% Premium

23rd May 2022

Excellent Recoveries From Initial Met Testing From Bardwell

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to the Exploration Results for Edleston Project is based on information compiled and fairly represented by Mr Robert Jewson, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, Executive Director of Aston Minerals Ltd and holds securities in Aston Minerals Limited Ltd. Mr Jewson has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity which he has undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Jewson consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Edleston Key Investment Highlights

Excellent Location

Canada is a first world jurisdiction, and Ontario has extensive mining only history and skilled workforce

Hydroelectric power runs through Project

Direct access to road

Mineralisation

  • Boomerang nickel sulphide target extends for more than 6,500m use strike, 500 -1,500m wide, and to depths of over 500m
  • Extensive nickel mineralisation intersected, e.g.: 163m at 0.52% Ni
  • Stratigraphy prospective for gold extends for 10km strike - IP chargeability anomalies represent highly effective direct targeting method. Current drilling taking place over a 4km length

ersonalExploration Ongoing exploration program with 3 diamond drill rigs in operation

Resource definition drilling underway at Bardwell

Extensive metallurgical testing program ongoing

Corporate Overview

Corporate Overview

only

use

Corporate Structure

ASX Code

ASO

Shares on Issue

1,094 M

ersonal

Unquoted Options

142 M

Share Price (1 June 2022)

$0.125

Market Capitalisation

$137 M

Top 20 Shareholders

50%

4 Investor Presentation | June 2022

DALE GINN

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Mr Ginn is an experienced mining executive and geologist of over 30 years based in central Canada. Mr Ginn has led or was part of the discovery teams for the Gladiator, Hinge, 007, 777, Trout Lake, Photo, Edleston and Tartan Lake deposits and received the Quebec Discovery of the Year Golden Hammer award in 2018 for the Gladiator high grade gold deposit.

His contributions have led to approximately 10 million ounces in resource generation as well as over $500 million in capital raised for exploration and development projects.

TOLGA KUMOVA

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Mr Kumova is a resource industry entrepreneur and corporate finance specialist with over 15 years' experience in stockbroking, IPOs and corporate restructuring.

Throughout his career, Mr Kumova has raised in excess of $500 million for ASX listed mining ventures associated with a variety of projects from early stage exploration through to construction and operations.

ROB JEWSON

EXECUTIVE CORPORATE DIRECTOR

Mr Jewson is a geologist with over 15 years of experience from junior to major mining and exploration companies throughout a variety of jurisdictions and commodities.

He has conducted both corporate and technical roles within the mining and exploration sectors inclusive of business development, exploration management, acquisitions/divestment and corporate structuring.

CY2021 Highlights

use only

Shareholder Value

Exploration Operations

ersonal

ESG

5 Investor Presentation

+297% Total shareholder return

3 Diamond drill rigs operating

0.52% Ni over 164m at Bardwell

Employment & utilisation of services from local First Nations groups

| June 2022

Directors & Shareholder Option

Conversion ~$9.25M

3DIP survey defines substantial chargeability anomaly at Sirola

Nickel sulphides intersected across 3 drill sections of >5km strike at Boomerang Target

Zero reportable environmental incidents

High grade nickel target at Bardwell: from identification to drill testing inside of a month

Resource definition drilling program underway across Bardwell

Focus on environmentally and socially responsible practices

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aston Minerals Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 03:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
