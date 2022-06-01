Aston Minerals : Investor Presentation

This presentation has been prepared by Aston Minerals Ltd "ASO" and has been authorised for release by the Board of Aston Minerals Ltd. This document contains background information about ASO current at the date of this presentation, 2 June 2022. The presentation is in summary form and does not purport to be all

onlyinclusive or complete. Recipients should conduct their own investigations and perform their own analysis in order to satisfy themselves as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation.

This presentation is for information purposes only. Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sales of shares in any jurisdiction.

This presentation does not constitute investment advice and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular

useinvestments to particular persons. Recipients should seek professional advice when deciding if an investment is appropriate. All securities involve risks which include (among others) the risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, ASO, its officers, employees, agents and advisors do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of any information, statements, opinions, estimates, forecasts or other representations contained in this presentation. No responsibility for any errors or omissions from this presentation arising out of negligence or otherwise are accepted.

ersonalThis presentation may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are outside the control of ASO. Actual values, results or events may be materially different to those expressed or implied in this presentation. Given these uncertainties, recipients are cautioned not to place reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only at the date of issue of this presentation. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law, ASO does not undertake any bligation to update or revise any information or any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation r any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such forward looking statement is based.

2 Investor Presentation | June 2022