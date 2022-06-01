Aston Minerals : Investor Presentation

Defining the Potential of a Substantial Nickel and Gold System
June 2022
ASX:ASO
2 Investor Presentation |June 2022
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to the Exploration Results for Edleston Project is based on information compiled and fairly represented by Mr Robert Jewson, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, Executive Director of Aston Minerals Ltd and holds securities in Aston Minerals Limited Ltd. Mr Jewson has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity which he has undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Jewson consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
Edleston Key Investment Highlights
Excellent Location
• Canada is a first world jurisdiction, and Ontario has extensive mining history and skilled workforce
• Hydroelectric power runs through Project
• Direct access to road
Mineralisation
Boomerang nickel sulphide target extends for more than 6,500m strike, 500 -1,500m wide, and to depths of over 500m
Extensive nickel mineralisation intersected, e.g.: 163m at 0.52% Ni
Stratigraphy prospective for gold extends for 10km strike - IP chargeability anomalies represent highly effective direct targeting method. Current drilling taking place over a 4km length
• Ongoing exploration program with 3 diamond drill rigs in operation
• Resource definition drilling underway at Bardwell
• Extensive metallurgical testing program ongoing
3 Investor Presentation |June 2022
Corporate Overview
only
use
Corporate Structure
ASX Code
ASO
Shares on Issue
1,094 M
ersonal
Unquoted Options
142 M
Share Price (1 June 2022)
$0.125
Market Capitalisation
$137 M
Top 20 Shareholders
50%
4 Investor Presentation |June 2022
DALE GINN
MANAGING DIRECTOR
Mr Ginn is an experienced mining executive and geologist of over 30 years based in central Canada. Mr Ginn has led or was part of the discovery teams for the Gladiator, Hinge, 007, 777, Trout Lake, Photo, Edleston and Tartan Lake deposits and received the Quebec Discovery of the Year Golden Hammer award in 2018 for the Gladiator high grade gold deposit.
His contributions have led to approximately 10 million ounces in resource generation as well as over $500 million in capital raised for exploration and development projects.
TOLGA KUMOVA
EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN
Mr Kumova is a resource industry entrepreneur and corporate finance specialist with over 15 years' experience in stockbroking, IPOs and corporate restructuring.
Throughout his career, Mr Kumova has raised in excess of $500 million for ASX listed mining ventures associated with a variety of projects from early stage exploration through to construction and operations.
ROB JEWSON
EXECUTIVE CORPORATE DIRECTOR
Mr Jewson is a geologist with over 15 years of experience from junior to major mining and exploration companies throughout a variety of jurisdictions and commodities.
He has conducted both corporate and technical roles within the mining and exploration sectors inclusive of business development, exploration management, acquisitions/divestment and corporate structuring.
CY2021 Highlights
use only
Shareholder Value
Exploration Operations
ersonal
ESG
5 Investor Presentation
+297% Total shareholder return
3 Diamond drill rigs operating
0.52% Ni over 164m at Bardwell
Employment & utilisation of services from local First Nations groups
| June 2022
Directors & Shareholder Option
Conversion ~$9.25M
3DIP survey defines substantial chargeability anomaly at Sirola
Nickel sulphides intersected across 3 drill sections of >5km strike at Boomerang Target
Zero reportable environmental incidents
High grade nickel target at Bardwell: from identification to drill testing inside of a month
Resource definition drilling program underway across Bardwell
Focus on environmentally and socially responsible practices
