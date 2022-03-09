Aston Minerals : Petrology confirms that nickel is associated with sulphides
03/09/2022 | 05:53pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
For personal use only
10 March 2022
Petrology confirms that nickel is associated with sulphides: pentlandite-millerite-heazlewoodite
Key Highlights
Initial petrographic analysis conducted on seven drill core samples from DDED21-075 and 076 has confirmed sulphide affinity with respect to nickel mineralisation o Partial digest versus total digest methods have demonstrated 93% liberation of nickel across all drill holes to date, confirming nickel is associated with sulphides
The analysis has provided further context to the substantial nickel assay results to date and increased confidence that the nickel mineralisation is associated with conventional sulphide species that arehighly amenable to extraction
Nickel sulphide assemblage includes pentlandite-millerite-heazlewoodite. Estimated nickel tenor from scanning electron microprobe ranges from 8.4% to 62.0% Ni
Lack of nickel associated with silicates is a result of the olivine minerals undergoing complete serpentisation
No nickel alloys or arsenopyrite (or other arsenide minerals) identified at Bardwell
30kg sample of mineralisation fromDDED21-076submitted for sighter metallurgical testwork. Metallurgical testing aims to confirm a broader distribution of Ni sulphide species through drill intersections, in-situ grain size and conventional flotation testing oDDED21-076intersected 163.5m at 0.52% Ni and 0.016% Co from 186.5m ending in mineralisation
Millerite-heazlewoodite-pentlanditeassemblage is produced from BHP's Mt Keith and Yakabindie Operations
Resource definition drilling ongoing at Bardwell targeting 1.2km of strike
Table 1: Empirical Formulas for Nickel Sulphide Minerals Identified at Edleston
Nickel Sulphide Mineral
Formula
Abbreviation
Ni%
S%
Fe%
Millerite
NiS
Mlr
62.0
35.0
<3
Heazlewoodite
Ni3S2
Hzl
72.0
27.0
<2
Pentlandite
(Ni, Fe)9 S8
Pn
33.5
33.0
30
ASX: ASO
Page 1 of 19 / ACN 144 079 667 / Suite 23, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco, WA info@astonminerals.com / www.astonminerals.com / +61 (08) 6143 6740
For personal use only
Figure 1: Photomicrographs (RL) of sulphide masses composed of a ternary mineral assemblage of pyrrhotite
(po), pentlandite (Pn), and chalcopyrite (Ccp)
Figure 2: Photomicrograph (RL) showing the dominant mode of Ni-sulphide mineralisation, consisting chiefly of magnetite (Mag), pyrite (Py; light grey/white) and heazlewoodite/millerite (Hzl; pale yellow) filling interstices between serpentinized olivine grains.
Page 2 of 19 ACN 144 079 667 Suite 23, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco, WA info@astonminerals.com www.astonminerals.com +61 (08) 6143 6740
lamellar features; also visible are pyrite (Py) inclusions and massive anhedral magnetite (Mag)
Figure 4: Photomicrograph (reflected light; RL) showing the dominant mode of Ni-sulphide mineralisation, consisting chiefly of magnetite (Mag), pyrite (Py; light grey/white) and heazlewoodite/millerite (Hzl; pale yellow)
Aston Minerals Limited (ASX: ASO, 'Aston Minerals' or 'the Company') is pleased to provide an update on the initial petrographic analysis of nickel sulphide mineralisation from the Boomerang Nickel-Cobalt Target, Edleston Project, Canada.
Managing Director, Dale Ginn commented: "The petrographic analysis conducted has provided a definitive confirmation of the species of nickel sulphide present at Edleston. The nickel sulphide minerals identified at Edleston are commonly processed and recovered from multiple substantial nickel mining operations including that of BHP's Mt Keith and Yakabindie Operations. Of particular note is the lack of nickel alloy minerals, arsenopyrite and other arsenic bearing minerals at Bardwell. This correlates well with the nickel liberation analysis conducted previously by the Company which demonstrated that 96-100% of nickel was liberated at Bardwell from hole DDED21-076. Through
Page 3 of 19 ACN 144 079 667 Suite 23, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco, WA info@astonminerals.com www.astonminerals.com +61 (08) 6143 6740
For personal use only
the combination of both these independent methods of analysis we can conclude that the nickel is associated with sulphides and not with silicates or alloy minerals.
30kg of mineralised drill core has been submitted for metallurgical testing which aims to determine the optimal grind size for sulphide liberation and to conduct initial floatation testing.
We look forward to providing further updates with respect to both our current drilling underway at Bardwell and metallurgical testing updates as results become available."
Overview of Petrographic Analysis
Seven drill core samples were submitted to Process Mineralogical Consulting Ltd (PMC) for petrographic examination. Each sample was macroscopically examined and prepared as a polished thin section which were taken from representative zones of mineralogical and textural interest. All prepared polished thin sections were examined with a petrographic microscope in transmitted and reflected light. Additionally, interactive Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) was completed to identify very fine-grained phases and provide further confirmation of optical observations.
Table 2: Samples Selected for Petrographic Analysis
Hole
From
To
Total
Nickel
Heazlewoodite/millerite
Pentlandite
Awaruite
Sulphide%
Tenor%
(Estimate)
(Estimate)
283.1
283.18
7-10%
20.4
X
DDED21-076
344.83
344.91
7-10%
34
X
347.4
347.5
7-10%
34
X
x
19.75
19.83
7-10%
8.4
X
DDED21-075
179.51
179.59
<1%
62
X
668.93
669.0
<1%
33.5
X
728.93
729.0
<1%
33.5
X
Tr
Figure 5: Hand specimen photograph with polished thin section outline- DDED21-076, 347.40 - 347.50m
Page 4 of 19 ACN 144 079 667 Suite 23, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco, WA info@astonminerals.com www.astonminerals.com +61 (08) 6143 6740
The samples of mineralisation were selected on the basis that they represented a broad spectrum of grades encountered from drilling to date.
For personal use only
Figure 6: DDED21-076- Drill core sample 344, 1.47% Ni at 332.66m
The petrographic analysis has provided further context to the substantial nickel assay results to date and provides increased confidence that the nickel mineralisation is associated with conventional sulphide species. Of particular note is the fact that only trace detection of awaruite, a nickel alloy mineral, was identified in a single sample from DDED21-075.DDED21-075, located 3.5 km to the north of Bardwell intersected 730.9m at 0.23% Ni and 0.010% Co, starting at 13.1m ending in mineralisation.
The presence of awaruite identified in petrography from hole DDED21-075 correlates well with the comparison of aqua regia versus 4 acid digest results. DDED21-075 reported 91% liberation which based on the petrographic observations is likely due to iron alloy minerals comprising the majority of the 9% of nickel that wasn't liberated. In contrast, at Bardwell, DDED21-076 reported 96-100% liberation with the only nickel associated minerals being sulphides.
Table 3: Comparison of Aqua Regia (partial digest) versus 4 Acid Digest (total digest)
Hole
From (m)
Interval
Ni %
Ni %
%
(m)
Aqua Regia
4 Acid Digest
Liberation
ICP
Ni
DDED21-075
13.1
730.9
0.21
0.23
91
DDED21-076
67.5
282.5
0.42
0.43
98
DDED21-076
186.5
163.5
0.5
0.52
96
DDED21-076
331.7
18.3
0.66
0.66
100
Page 5 of 19 ACN 144 079 667 Suite 23, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco, WA info@astonminerals.com www.astonminerals.com +61 (08) 6143 6740
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Aston Minerals Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 22:52:03 UTC.