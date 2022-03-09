Aston Minerals : Petrology confirms that nickel is associated with sulphides

the combination of both these independent methods of analysis we can conclude that the nickel is associated with sulphides and not with silicates or alloy minerals.

30kg of mineralised drill core has been submitted for metallurgical testing which aims to determine the optimal grind size for sulphide liberation and to conduct initial floatation testing.

We look forward to providing further updates with respect to both our current drilling underway at Bardwell and metallurgical testing updates as results become available."

Overview of Petrographic Analysis

Seven drill core samples were submitted to Process Mineralogical Consulting Ltd (PMC) for petrographic examination. Each sample was macroscopically examined and prepared as a polished thin section which were taken from representative zones of mineralogical and textural interest. All prepared polished thin sections were examined with a petrographic microscope in transmitted and reflected light. Additionally, interactive Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) was completed to identify very fine-grained phases and provide further confirmation of optical observations.