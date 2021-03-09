Aston Minerals : Coarse Visible Gold Intersected in Edleston Maiden Drilling

ASX / MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

10 March 2021

Coarse Visible Gold Intersected in

Maiden Drilling Campaign at Edleston Gold Project, Ontario, Canada

• Coarse visible gold as veinlets intersected in diamond drilling at Edleston in the third drill hole from 362m - Broader 12m interval contains extensive quartz veining with pyrite-pyrrhotite and occasionally visible gold - Core processing of interval expedited, and assay results expected in coming weeks

• Current drilling focused on an area 200m along strike to the east of the main body of mineralisation defined at Edleston - ~1km of a total 10km strike length drill tested at Edleston to date

• Drill targeting is based on the use of IP geophysics - validated targeting model

• Three diamond drill holes for 1,320 m completed to date

• Substantial alteration including quartz veining, pyrite-pyrrhotite intersected in all three drill holes which appears to correlate well with projected target intervals

Figure 1: Interval of coarse visible gold veinlets at 362m (DDED21-003)

Aston Minerals Limited ("Aston Minerals" or "the Company", ASX: ASO) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has intersected veinlets of visible gold within the third drill hole of the maiden drilling program at the Edleston Project, Ontario, Canada.

Managing Director, Dale Ginn commented "The early success of the program through hitting visible gold veinlets in the third hole, 200m along strike to the east of the main Edleston body of mineralisation, provides us with a high degree of confidence of both the scale of the mineralisation and the methodology of targeting.

The mineralisation was directly targeted based on the IP chargeability anomalies. The effective strike length tested by drilling consists of only 1km out of a 10km of strike within the Project.

We are looking forward to providing further updates as the drilling program unfolds."

Figure 2: Current Drilling, Previous Drilling, IP Conductors & Interpreted Geology

Drill Program Overview

The planned maiden diamond drilling program at Edleston totals 15 holes for 5,000 m drilling with initial drilling aiming to extend and infill the Edleston Main mineralised trend, test the along strike extension of the high-grade hanging wall target then progress into regional targets.

A total of three diamond drill holes for 1,320m of drilling have been completed to date. At present, the drilling is averaging 42m per shift.

The three drill holes completed are targeting mineralisation located approximately 200m along strike from the main body of Edleston mineralisation. The maiden hole at Edleston, DDED21-001, intersected variably altered and greenschist facies metamorphosed ultramafic flows interpreted as komatiites with characteristic spinifex and cumulate textures, intercalated with greenschist facies metamorphosed mafic intrusions. DDED21-002 collared into greenschist facies metamorphosed mafics, transitioning into gabbro, pyroxenite, and ended in peridotite. DDED21-003 is distinct from DDED21-001 and DDED21-002, exhibiting pronounced structural features interpreted as a fault damaged zone with heavily fractured, bleached, or chloritized mafic and felsic units. A summary of significant alteration zones and associated mineralization is presented below in Appendix 1.

Drill hole DDED21-003 intersected an intense zone of quartz veining with pyrite and pyrrhotite and occasional visible gold was intersected over a 12m interval. The 12m interval has been prioritised for core processing and will be sent for rush analysis. Results will be available in coming weeks.

Figure 3a: DDED21-003 Boxes 79 - 83, mineralised zone from ~352m to 364m (DRY)

Figure 4b: DDED21-003 Boxes 79 - 83, mineralised zone from ~352m to 364m (WET)

Previous Quarter Expenditure Information

Further to the release of the activities report for the quarter ending 31 December 2020, the Company advises that in accordance with the additional reporting requirements of ASX Listing Rules 5.3.1 and 5.3.2, the Company spent $216,000 during the quarter on exploration and evaluation activities. No expenditure was incurred on development or production activities during the quarter. Expenditure on exploration and evaluation activities related to desktop review activities, field reconnaissance programs, sampling programs, drilling approvals, design of drill programs and preparations onsite for drilling.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Aston Minerals.

