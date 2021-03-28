Aston Minerals : Proposed Issue of Securities – ASO

Announcement Summary
Entity name
ASTON MINERALS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement Monday March 29, 2021
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issueMaximum Number of
|
ASX +security code
|
+Security description
|
+securities to be issued
|
n/a
|
Unquoted options exercisable at $0.20 and expiring 28
|
90,000,000
|
March 2025
|
Proposed +issue date
|
Friday May 28, 2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity ASTON MINERALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2 Registered Number Type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code ASO
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement Monday March 29, 2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Registration Number 65105578756
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issuePart 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition +Security holder approval
Date for determination Friday May 28, 2021
Is the date estimated or actual?
Estimated
** Approval received/condition met?
Comments
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)Have you received confirmation from Will the entity be seeking quotationASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
ASX +security code
New class-code to be confirmed
Unquoted options exercisable at $0.20 and expiring 28 March 2025
of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?
No
+Security description
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
90,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Incentive securities to directors
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
No
If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally
Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank equally (non-ranking end date) known?
No
Provide the estimated non-ranking end period
Will rank only on exercise
Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally:In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; orFor any other reason
Do not rank at all
Options details
|
+Security currency
|
Exercise price
|
Expiry date
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.2000
|
Friday March 28, 2025
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised ASO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised One fully paid ordinary share (ASX: ASO)
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Material terms will be provided in notice of meeting to be lodged with ASX in due course
