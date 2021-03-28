Aston Minerals : Proposed Issue of Securities – ASO

Announcement Summary

ASTON MINERALS LIMITED

New announcement

Date of this announcement Monday March 29, 2021

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

ASX +security code +Security description Maximum +securities to be issued
n/a Unquoted options exercisable at $0.20 and expiring 28 March 2025 90,000,000
Proposed +issue date Friday May 28, 2021

1.1 Name of +Entity ASTON MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered Number Type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code ASO

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement Monday March 29, 2021

A placement or other type of issue

Registration Number 65105578756

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?
+Security holder approval

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition +Security holder approval

Date for determination Friday May 28, 2021

Estimated

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

No

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

New class-code to be confirmed

Unquoted options exercisable at $0.20 and expiring 28 March 2025

No

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued
90,000,000

90,000,000

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Incentive securities to directors

Incentive securities to directors

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

No

No

Will rank only on exercise

Do not rank at all

+Security currency Exercise price Expiry date AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.2000 Friday March 28, 2025

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised ASO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised One fully paid ordinary share (ASX: ASO)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Material terms will be provided in notice of meeting to be lodged with ASX in due course