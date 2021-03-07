Aston Minerals : Trading Halt

Market Announcement

8 March 2021

Aston Minerals Limited (ASX: ASO) - Trading Halt

The securities of Aston Minerals Limited ('ASO') will be placed in trading halt at the request of ASO, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Jessica Coupe

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

8 March 2021

8 March 2021

Stephanie Patchell

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth) Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace Perth WA 6000

Dear Ms Patchell,

Aston Minerals Limited - Request for Trading Halt

Aston Minerals Limited (ASX: ASO) (the Company) requests an immediate halt in the trading of its securities pending an announcement regarding drilling at the Edleston Gold Project.

The Company requests that the trading halt remain in place until the earlier of commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 or when the anticipated announcement is released to the market.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours sincerely,

Oonagh Malone Company Secretary