ASTON MINERALS LIMITED

(ASO)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/05
0.034 AUD   -2.86%
Aston Minerals : Trading Halt

03/07/2021 | 05:55pm EST
Market Announcement

8 March 2021

Aston Minerals Limited (ASX: ASO) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Aston Minerals Limited ('ASO') will be placed in trading halt at the request of ASO, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Jessica Coupe

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

8 March 2021

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

8 March 2021

Stephanie Patchell

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth) Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace Perth WA 6000

Dear Ms Patchell,

Aston Minerals Limited - Request for Trading Halt

Aston Minerals Limited (ASX: ASO) (the Company) requests an immediate halt in the trading of its securities pending an announcement regarding drilling at the Edleston Gold Project.

The Company requests that the trading halt remain in place until the earlier of commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 or when the anticipated announcement is released to the market.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours sincerely,

Oonagh Malone Company Secretary

Aston Minerals Limited - Suite 23, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco, Western Australia - Ph: +61 (08) 6143 6740

Disclaimer

Aston Minerals Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2021 22:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
