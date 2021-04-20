Log in
    ATIL.N0000   MU0499N00015

ASTORIA INVESTMENTS LTD

(ATIL.N0000)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius - 04/19
0.32 USD   0.00%
Astoria Investments : Directors' Dealing in Securities

04/20/2021 | 11:22am EDT
ASTORIA INVESTMENTS LTD (Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius) (Registration number 129785 C1/GBL) SEM share code: ATIL.N0000

JSE share code: ARA

ISIN: MU0499N00015

("Astoria" or "the Company")

DEALING IN SECURITIES

Shareholders are referred to the various announcements released on SENS relating to the distribution of 51 150 000 Astoria shares owned by RECM and Calibre Limited ("RAC") to RAC shareholders ("the Distribution"), the latest of which was published on 19 April 2021 ("the Distribution Date")

In compliance with paragraph 3.63 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby notified that directors and associates of directors of the Company have received Astoria shares pursuant to the Distribution, as follows:

Name of director: Date of transaction: Price of securities:

Number and class of securities: Total value of securities: Nature and extent of interest: Nature of transaction:

Name of director: Name of associate: Relationship to associate: Date of transaction: Price of securities:

Number and class of securities: Total value of securities: Nature and extent of interest: Nature of transaction:

Name of director:

Date of transaction:

Price of securities:

Number and class of securities: Total value of securities: Nature and extent of interest: Nature of transaction:

Name of director: Name of associate: Relationship to associate: Date of transaction: Price of securities:

Number and class of securities: Total value of securities: Nature and extent of interest: Nature of transaction:

Dean Schweizer 19 April 2021

390 cents per share (closing price on the Distribution Date 10 833 ordinary shares

R42 248.70 Direct beneficial

On-market distribution received

Dean Schweizer

Monica Vilabril Immediate family member 19 April 2021

390 cents per share (closing price on the Distribution Date) 3 800 ordinary shares

R14 820,00 Indirect beneficial

On-market distribution received

Pieter Gerhardt Viljoen 19 April 2021

390 cents per share (closing price on the Distribution Date)

211 996 ordinary shares

R826 784,40 Direct beneficial

On-market distribution received

Pieter Gerhardt Viljoen

Seneca Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd ("SIH") Mr. Viljoen is a beneficial shareholder of SIH 19 April 2021

390 cents per share (closing price on the Distribution Date) 3 509 325 ordinary shares

R13 686 367,50 Indirect beneficial

On-market distribution received

Name of director:

Pieter Gerhardt Viljoen

Name of associate:

Nicholas Viljoen Trust

Relationship to associate:

Beneficiary of the Nicholas Viljoen Trust

Date of transaction:

19 April 2021

Price of securities:

390 cents per share (closing price on the Distribution Date)

Number and class of securities:

528 430 ordinary shares

Total value of securities:

R2 060 877,00

Nature and extent of interest:

Indirect beneficial

Nature of transaction:

On-market distribution received

Name of director:

Pieter Gerhardt Viljoen

Name of associate:

Amanda Bloch

Relationship to associate:

Immediate family member

Date of transaction:

19 April 2021

Price of securities:

390 cents per share (closing price on the Distribution Date)

Number and class of securities:

8 000 ordinary shares

Total value of securities:

R31 200,00

Nature and extent of interest:

Indirect beneficial

Nature of transaction:

On-market distribution received

Name of director:

Johannes Cornelis van Niekerk

Name of associate:

T-Tow Investments (Pty) Ltd ("TTOW")

Relationship to associate:

Mr. van Niekerk is a beneficial shareholder of TTOW

Date of transaction:

19 April 2021

Price of securities:

390 cents per share (closing price on the Distribution Date)

Number and class of securities:

1 349 998 ordinary shares

Total value of securities:

R5 264 992,20

Nature and extent of interest:

Indirect beneficial

Nature of transaction:

On-market distribution received

Name of director:

Johannes Cornelis van Niekerk

Name of associate:

L&C Trust

Relationship to associate:

Beneficiary of the L&C Trust

Date of transaction:

19 April 2021

Price of securities:

390 cents per share (closing price on the Distribution Date)

Number and class of securities purchased:

50 000 ordinary shares

Total value of securities:

R195 000,00

Nature and extent of interest:

Indirect beneficial

Nature of transaction:

On-market distribution received

Name of director:

Johannes Cornelis van Niekerk

Name of associate:

Maximus Investments CC ("Maximus")

Relationship to associate:

Mr. van Niekerk is a beneficial shareholder of Maximus

Date of transaction:

19 April 2021

Price of securities:

390 cents per share (closing price on the Distribution Date)

Number and class of securities purchased:

304 311 ordinary shares

Total value of securities:

R1 186 812,90

Nature and extent of interest:

Indirect beneficial

Nature of transaction:

On-market distribution received

Name of director:

Johannes Cornelis van Niekerk

Name of associate:

Cora Foundation

Relationship to associate:

Indirect beneficiary of the Trust

Date of transaction:

19 April 2021

Price of securities:

390 cents per share (closing price on the Distribution Date)

Number and class of securities purchased:

51 500 ordinary shares

Total value of securities:

R200 850,00

Nature and extent of interest:

Indirect beneficial

Nature of transaction:

On-market distribution received

Name of directors:

Pieter Gerhardt Viljoen

Johannes Cornelis van Niekerk

Name of associate:

Calibre Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd ("CIH")

Relationship to associate:

Messrs. Viljoen and van Niekerk are indirect beneficial

shareholders of CIH.

Date of transaction:

19 April 2021

Price of securities:

390 cents per share (closing price on the Distribution Date)

Number and class of securities purchased:

3 400 000 ordinary shares

Total value of securities:

R13 260 000,00

Nature and extent of interest:

Indirect beneficial

Nature of transaction:

On-market distribution received

The aforementioned dealings took place without clearance to deal from the Company's chairman as the Distribution was made by RAC on a pro rata basis to all RAC Shareholders and the economic interests of these directors in Astoria Shares remain unaltered as a consequence of the Distribution.

Astoria has primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius and the Alternative Exchange of the JSE.

This notice is issued pursuant to SEM Listing Rules 11.3 and 11.17, and Rule 5(1) of the Securities (Disclosure Obligations of Reporting Issuers) Rules 2007. The Board accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement.

20 April 2021

JSE designated advisor to Astoria

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Company Secretary

Clermont Consultants (MU) Limited

Disclaimer

Astoria Investments Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 15:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
