Astoria Investments : Directors' Dealing in Securities

|
Name of director:
|
Pieter Gerhardt Viljoen
|
Name of associate:
|
Nicholas Viljoen Trust
|
Relationship to associate:
|
Beneficiary of the Nicholas Viljoen Trust
|
Date of transaction:
|
19 April 2021
|
Price of securities:
|
390 cents per share (closing price on the Distribution Date)
|
Number and class of securities:
|
528 430 ordinary shares
|
Total value of securities:
|
R2 060 877,00
|
Nature and extent of interest:
|
Indirect beneficial
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On-market distribution received
|
Name of director:
|
Pieter Gerhardt Viljoen
|
Name of associate:
|
Amanda Bloch
|
Relationship to associate:
|
Immediate family member
|
Date of transaction:
|
19 April 2021
|
Price of securities:
|
390 cents per share (closing price on the Distribution Date)
|
Number and class of securities:
|
8 000 ordinary shares
|
Total value of securities:
|
R31 200,00
|
Nature and extent of interest:
|
Indirect beneficial
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On-market distribution received
|
Name of director:
|
Johannes Cornelis van Niekerk
|
Name of associate:
|
T-Tow Investments (Pty) Ltd ("TTOW")
|
Relationship to associate:
|
Mr. van Niekerk is a beneficial shareholder of TTOW
|
Date of transaction:
|
19 April 2021
|
Price of securities:
|
390 cents per share (closing price on the Distribution Date)
|
Number and class of securities:
|
1 349 998 ordinary shares
|
Total value of securities:
|
R5 264 992,20
|
Nature and extent of interest:
|
Indirect beneficial
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On-market distribution received
|
Name of director:
|
Johannes Cornelis van Niekerk
|
Name of associate:
|
L&C Trust
|
Relationship to associate:
|
Beneficiary of the L&C Trust
|
Date of transaction:
|
19 April 2021
|
Price of securities:
|
390 cents per share (closing price on the Distribution Date)
|
Number and class of securities purchased:
|
50 000 ordinary shares
|
Total value of securities:
|
R195 000,00
|
Nature and extent of interest:
|
Indirect beneficial
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On-market distribution received
|
Name of director:
|
Johannes Cornelis van Niekerk
|
Name of associate:
|
Maximus Investments CC ("Maximus")
|
Relationship to associate:
|
Mr. van Niekerk is a beneficial shareholder of Maximus
|
Date of transaction:
|
19 April 2021
|
Price of securities:
|
390 cents per share (closing price on the Distribution Date)
|
Number and class of securities purchased:
|
304 311 ordinary shares
|
Total value of securities:
|
R1 186 812,90
|
Nature and extent of interest:
|
Indirect beneficial
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On-market distribution received
|
Name of director:
|
Johannes Cornelis van Niekerk
|
Name of associate:
|
Cora Foundation
|
Relationship to associate:
|
Indirect beneficiary of the Trust
|
Date of transaction:
|
19 April 2021
|
Price of securities:
|
390 cents per share (closing price on the Distribution Date)
|
Number and class of securities purchased:
|
51 500 ordinary shares
|
Total value of securities:
|
R200 850,00
|
Nature and extent of interest:
|
Indirect beneficial
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On-market distribution received