Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mauritius
  4. Stock Exchange of Mauritius
  5. Astoria Investments Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATIL.N0000   MU0499N00015

ASTORIA INVESTMENTS LTD

(ATIL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius - 04/19
0.32 USD   0.00%
07:40aASTORIA INVESTMENTS  : Q1 2021 Short-form Results
PU
07:14aASTORIA INVESTMENTS  : Lifting of Suspension
PU
03/31ASTORIA INVESTMENTS  : Audited Annual Financial Results for the Year ended 31 December 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Astoria Investments : Q1 2021 Short-form Results

04/20/2021 | 07:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASTORIA INVESTMENTS LTD (Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius) (Registration number 129785 C1/GBL) SEM share code: ATIL.N0000

JSE share code: ARA

ISIN: MU0499N00015

("Astoria" or "the Company")

SUMMARISED UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

Astoria is a Mauritian domiciled global investment company with primary listings of its shares on the Mauritius Stock Exchange ("SEM") and the JSE Limited("JSE"). Astoria aims to grow its Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share, measured in US Dollars ("USD" or "$"), at a high real rate over time.

These summarised unaudited results for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 ("Results") are reported in USD and South African Rands ("R") pursuant to section 12.18 of the SEM listing rules, which requires Astoria to provide quarterly reports to its shareholders.

Astoria's valuation policy is to perform detailed valuations of unquoted investments for interim results (June each year) and year end results (December each year). At all other times, unquoted values are kept unchanged, except in instances where adverse developments require a reduction in value, which is applied without delay. Price changes for listed investments and currencies are reflected on an ongoing basis.

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Financial year ended

31 March 2021

31 March 2020

31 December 2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Net asset value per share

US$ cents

45.98

3.04

46.61

Income

US$

321

69 857

103 395

Earnings per share

US$ cents

(0.63)

0.38

6.39

Headline earnings per share

US$ cents

(0.63)

0.38

6.39

No dividends have been declared or paid for the quarter ended 31 March 2021.

SHORT-FORM ANNOUNCEMENT

This short-form announcement is the responsibility of the board of directors of Astoria ("Board") and is only a summary of the information in the full announcement and, accordingly, does not contain full or complete details. The full announcement was published on SENS on 20 April 2021, and can be found on the Company's website www.astoria.mu and can be accessed using the following JSE link: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2021/jse/isse/ARAE/Q1MAR21.pdf

Any investment decisions by shareholders and/or investors should be based on the full announcement released on SENS and published on the Company's website at www.astoria.mu/publications.

Copies of the full announcement are available to the public, free of charge, from the registered office of the Company, 7 Uniciti Office Park, Black River Road, Bambous, Republic of Mauritius or via sending an email to info@astoria.mu.

By order of the Board

Mauritius - 20 April 2021

NOTES

Copies of this report are available to the public, free of charge, from the registered office of the Company, 7 Uniciti Office Park, Black River Road, Bambous, Republic of Mauritius or via sending an email to info@astoria.mu.

Copies of the statement of direct or indirect interest of the Senior Officers of the Company pursuant to rule 8(2)(m) of the Securities (Disclosure of Obligations of Reporting Issuers) Rules 2007 are available to the public upon request to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office of the Company at 7 Uniciti Office Park, Black River Road, Bambous, Republic of Mauritius.

This announcement is issued pursuant to SEM Listing Rules 12.20 and 12.21 and section 88 of the Securities Act 2005 of Mauritius. The Board accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information in this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Designated Advisor

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Company Secretary

Clermont Consultants (MU) Limited

Disclaimer

Astoria Investments Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 11:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASTORIA INVESTMENTS LTD
07:40aASTORIA INVESTMENTS  : Q1 2021 Short-form Results
PU
07:14aASTORIA INVESTMENTS  : Lifting of Suspension
PU
03/31ASTORIA INVESTMENTS  : Audited Annual Financial Results for the Year ended 31 De..
PU
03/26ASTORIA INVESTMENTS  : Quarterly suspension update
PU
03/26ASTORIA INVESTMENTS  : Distribution by RAC of 90.1% of is shareholding in Astori..
PU
2020ASTORIA INVESTMENTS  : Joint announcement – update on transaction
PU
2020ASTORIA INVESTMENTS  : and RAC Joint Announcement Extension of Circular Completi..
PU
2020ASTORIA INVESTMENTS  : Acquisition of equity swaps with reference to RECM and Ca..
PU
2020ASTORIA INVESTMENTS  : Quarterly suspension update
PU
2020ASTORIA INVESTMENTS  : Results of annual general meeting
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2,57 M - -
Net income 2020 3,63 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,20 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 0,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18,2 M 18,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -1,90x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart ASTORIA INVESTMENTS LTD
Duration : Period :
Astoria Investments Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dean Schweizer Chief Financial Officer & Non-Executive Director
Catherine McIlraith Chairman
Nicolas Fabian Hardy Independent Non-Executive Director
Casey Jane Jorgensen Independent Non-Executive Director
Piet Gerhardt Viljoen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASTORIA INVESTMENTS LTD1,500.00%18
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP. II22.26%3 407
INDIA GRID TRUST6.15%1 013
ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC40.57%208
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ