Astoria Investments : Q1 2021 Short-form Results

ASTORIA INVESTMENTS LTD (Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius) (Registration number 129785 C1/GBL) SEM share code: ATIL.N0000
JSE share code: ARA
ISIN: MU0499N00015
("Astoria" or "the Company")
SUMMARISED UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2021
Astoria is a Mauritian domiciled global investment company with primary listings of its shares on the Mauritius Stock Exchange ("SEM") and the JSE Limited("JSE"). Astoria aims to grow its Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share, measured in US Dollars ("USD" or "$"), at a high real rate over time.
These summarised unaudited results for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 ("Results") are reported in USD and South African Rands ("R") pursuant to section 12.18 of the SEM listing rules, which requires Astoria to provide quarterly reports to its shareholders.
Astoria's valuation policy is to perform detailed valuations of unquoted investments for interim results (June each year) and year end results (December each year). At all other times, unquoted values are kept unchanged, except in instances where adverse developments require a reduction in value, which is applied without delay. Price changes for listed investments and currencies are reflected on an ongoing basis.
|
|
|
Quarter ended
|
Quarter ended
|
Financial year ended
|
|
|
31 March 2021
|
31 March 2020
|
31 December 2020
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Net asset value per share
|
US$ cents
|
45.98
|
3.04
|
46.61
|
Income
|
US$
|
321
|
69 857
|
103 395
|
Earnings per share
|
US$ cents
|
(0.63)
|
0.38
|
6.39
|
Headline earnings per share
|
US$ cents
|
(0.63)
|
0.38
|
6.39
No dividends have been declared or paid for the quarter ended 31 March 2021.
SHORT-FORM ANNOUNCEMENT
This short-form announcement is the responsibility of the board of directors of Astoria ("Board") and is only a summary of the information in the full announcement and, accordingly, does not contain full or complete details. The full announcement was published on SENS on 20 April 2021, and can be found on the Company's website www.astoria.mu and can be accessed using the following JSE link: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2021/jse/isse/ARAE/Q1MAR21.pdf
Any investment decisions by shareholders and/or investors should be based on the full announcement released on SENS and published on the Company's website at www.astoria.mu/publications.
Copies of the full announcement are available to the public, free of charge, from the registered office of the Company, 7 Uniciti Office Park, Black River Road, Bambous, Republic of Mauritius or via sending an email to info@astoria.mu.
By order of the Board
Mauritius - 20 April 2021
NOTES
Copies of this report are available to the public, free of charge, from the registered office of the Company, 7 Uniciti Office Park, Black River Road, Bambous, Republic of Mauritius or via sending an email to info@astoria.mu.
Copies of the statement of direct or indirect interest of the Senior Officers of the Company pursuant to rule 8(2)(m) of the Securities (Disclosure of Obligations of Reporting Issuers) Rules 2007 are available to the public upon request to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office of the Company at 7 Uniciti Office Park, Black River Road, Bambous, Republic of Mauritius.
This announcement is issued pursuant to SEM Listing Rules 12.20 and 12.21 and section 88 of the Securities Act 2005 of Mauritius. The Board accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information in this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Designated Advisor
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Company Secretary
Clermont Consultants (MU) Limited
Disclaimer
