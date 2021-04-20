Astoria Investments : Q1 2021 Short-form Results

ASTORIA INVESTMENTS LTD (Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius) (Registration number 129785 C1/GBL) SEM share code: ATIL.N0000

JSE share code: ARA

ISIN: MU0499N00015

("Astoria" or "the Company")

SUMMARISED UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

Astoria is a Mauritian domiciled global investment company with primary listings of its shares on the Mauritius Stock Exchange ("SEM") and the JSE Limited("JSE"). Astoria aims to grow its Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share, measured in US Dollars ("USD" or "$"), at a high real rate over time.

These summarised unaudited results for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 ("Results") are reported in USD and South African Rands ("R") pursuant to section 12.18 of the SEM listing rules, which requires Astoria to provide quarterly reports to its shareholders.

Astoria's valuation policy is to perform detailed valuations of unquoted investments for interim results (June each year) and year end results (December each year). At all other times, unquoted values are kept unchanged, except in instances where adverse developments require a reduction in value, which is applied without delay. Price changes for listed investments and currencies are reflected on an ongoing basis.

Quarter ended Quarter ended Financial year ended 31 March 2021 31 March 2020 31 December 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Net asset value per share US$ cents 45.98 3.04 46.61 Income US$ 321 69 857 103 395 Earnings per share US$ cents (0.63) 0.38 6.39 Headline earnings per share US$ cents (0.63) 0.38 6.39

No dividends have been declared or paid for the quarter ended 31 March 2021.

