SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Astra Energy Inc. (OTCQB: ASRE) (“Astra” or the “Company”) today announces that the company's subsidiary Regreen Technologies Inc. (Regreen) has achieved significant results in processing waste into a non-waste Class A compostable commodity.

As determined through independent testing by Soil Control Lab, analytical chemists and bacteriologists approved by the State of California, when processing municipal solid waste through the Regreen system, the output produced has been converted to an odorless material free of harmful bacteria and pathogens, which does not have to be treated further or transported to the landfill. The resulting material can be used as compost or further refined to valuable marketable bio-products.

These results represent validation that the Regreen technology and processing system complies with California Senate Bill 1383, which mandates the reduction of disposal of organic waste in landfills by 2025. The Company has demonstrated a valid solution that all municipal recovery facilities in California can utilize to comply with SB 1383. The solution can also be applied nationally. U.S. landfill sites are regulated by each state’s environmental agency, which, in turn, follows the guidelines set by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

The business case for the Regreen system is based on both collecting a tipping fee for processing the waste and securing offtake agreements for the output commodity. The average municipal solid waste (“MSW”) landfill tipping fee in the United States ranges from $53.04 to $69.94 U.S. dollars per ton. There are 1,074 recycling facility businesses in the U.S. as of 2023. There are more than 300 million tons of MSW generated annually in the USA alone. In 2022, the revenue of waste management services in the U.S. surpassed $140 billion USD after a decade of continuous growth.

The Regreen Total Waste System can be sold or deployed globally and offers diverse income opportunities for the Company by way of outright sales of the equipment or through joint venture opportunities. This technology meets U.S. and international eco guidelines and is an excellent addition to Astra's IP portfolio.

About Regreen Technologies Inc.

The Regreen Total Waste System is a patented series of equipment and processes with specialized technology to convert any solid waste material into a marketable product through the cleanest measures, without causing damage to the environment.

https://regreentechnologies.com

About Astra Energy Inc.

Astra Energy Inc. is an integrated solutions provider investing in and developing clean and renewable energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and there is an opportunity to address other imminent market needs.

Astra’s corporate strategy is rooted in securing technologies and assets; identifying viable market opportunities; and bringing together resources, expertise, technology, and defined action plans to execute first-in-class projects that benefit communities, local economies, the planet, and the Company’s investors.

Its goal is to create a more secure and sustainable power sector that supports the Company’s purpose, mission and values to transform the economic, environmental and social landscape for generations to come.

For more information on Astra Energy Inc., visit the Company’s website at www.astraenergyinc.com .

