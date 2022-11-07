Astra Energy : Material Agreement - Form 8-K

wordproof.doc

FORM 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 27, 2022

Astra Energy, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On October 27, 2022, Astra Energy Inc. (the "Company") executed a Sale of Shares Agreement, with an effective date of October 21, 2022 (the "Agreement") with HRE Scientific Holdings Ltd. ("HRE").

HRE is the holder of 100 shares of common stock of Astra-Holcomb Energy Systems LLC ("Astra-Holcomb LLC"), its wholly owned subsidiary.

HRE holds the rights to manufacture and conduct business related to the Holcomb Energy System In Line Power Generator ("ILPG").

Pursuant to the Agreement, HRE has agreed to sell to the Company 50 shares of common stock of Astra-Holcomb LLC in consideration of 5,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company and an agreement to license for the exclusive use of the ILPG, for the territory of California for a license fee of $5,000,000 within 30 days of execution of the Agreement and an additional $5,000,000 12 months from the execution of the Agreement.

Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

The information provided under Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference into this Item 2.01 in that Company now owns 50 shares or 50% of the issued and outstanding shares of Astra-Holcombe LLC.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

The information provided under Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference into this Item 3.02.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits Exhibit Description 10.29* Sale of Shares Agreement 104* Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

*Attached hereto

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ASTRA ENERGY, INC. Dated: November 4, 2022 By: /s/ Kermit Harris Kermit Harris President