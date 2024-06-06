Item 1.01.
Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
On June 03, 2024, Astra Energy Inc. (the "Company") through its subsidiary A-HES Power Co. have entered into a Joint Venture Agreement (the "Agreement") with a multinational corporation (the "Client"), collectively (the "Parties")
The Company has received a $1,000,000 deposit towards the manufacture and installation of a one-megawatt Holcomb Energy Systems Inline Power Generator as a pilot unit with the intention that it will lead to further business.
In consideration of the Agreement:
·
The Client will retain the non-exclusive right to engage in the resale of products and services to the end user for use in the digital coin mining, cryptocurrency, and data center marketplace.
·
The Client will pay a license fee of $50,000 per megawatt for each project to a maximum of $500,000 per project to be paid upon delivery and a 5% Royalty of the cost of goods installed upon delivery. For this pilot system the license fee will be waived.
·
The Parties have agreed to a confidential split of the gross revenue derived from the power savings and/or power magnification.
