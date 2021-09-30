Log in
    1212   SA11RGL0IU14

ASTRA INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY

(1212)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Astra Industrial Group announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

11/03/2021 | 01:22am EDT
A ( %)

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Astra Industrial Group SJSC published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 05:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 048 M 546 M 546 M
Net income 2020 115 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
Net Debt 2020 700 M 187 M 187 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
Yield 2020 2,92%
Capitalization 3 448 M 919 M 919 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart ASTRA INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Astra Industrial Group Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRA INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Abdullah Al-Hagbani Chief Executive Officer
Sabih Taher Darwish Al-Masri Non-Executive Chairman
Ali Abdulrahman Al-Subaihin Independent Director
Abdulkarim Ibrahim Al-Nafie Independent Director
Khaled bin Abdul Aziz Al-Mana Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRA INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY67.12%915
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.58%429 166
ROCHE HOLDING AG16.08%342 546
NOVO NORDISK A/S64.70%250 413
PFIZER, INC.18.83%244 676
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY47.66%226 023