Astra Microwave Products : Investor & Analyst Meet Transcript Q3 FY23

Astra Microwave Products Limited

February 10, 2023

Before I open this discussion for question and answers, I introduce my new colleague, Mr. Atim

Kabra, who joined our Board as a whole-time director taking off looking after business and

strategy development from 1st January 2023. Atim, I warmly welcome you.

Atim Kabra: Thank you, S. G. And hello, everybody. As a fellow shareholder in my mind, I represent all

shareholders. And I am very excited by what I see in potential business at Astra. My desire is

that we delight Astra with radars, that we know that our company is a key enabler in electronic

warfare, and a key enabler of missile subsystems.

We know Astra as being a key player in satellite space. And lastly, its products in meteorology

and weather segments are important for the nation. We are looking at a significant growth phase

for the company, which has delivered a very healthy return to its shareholders with a 5, and we

are looking at a 5-year cumulative sales execution for cost of close to $1 billion in gross sales.

To put it in perspective, that's nearly 10 times our current sales trajectory cumulatively. And we

hope to grow our order book alongside to a very, very healthy number at the closing of year 5.

Even better is that we expect this rear-ended sales growth to be with improving margins and

rising return ratios.

Kudos to our R&D team, which is developing multiple exciting products under the leadership

of our Founder, Director, Mr. Chitrakar. And as Astra continues to go up the value chain, we are

right up there in systems and solutions already.

We are proud to be a part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. While we continue to work with our valued

partners from overseas and progress in our ARC JV with Rafael, Israel is a proof of this besides

our esteemed export partners. That's our vision. That's our very simple story. And we will explain

as we go along in the question-and-answer session. S.G., M.V.?

S. G. Reddy: Yes. Now this forum is open for question and answer.

Moderator: Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. We have our first

question from the line of Hitanshu Bhatia from Gandhi Securities. Please go ahead.

Hitanshu Bhatia: Congratulations on a great set of numbers Sir, I have two questions. One is on the 31st page of

the investor presentation, you mentioned NavIC and GPS receivers. So, could you throw some

more light on the prospects of it?

And the second would be that we have bid for the tender alongside some private players like

Alpha Design, Elena Geosystems and also Manjeera Digital Systems. So, what was the outcome

of that tender with regards to the NavIC and GPS I am talking about? Has it been awarded to

us?

And I mean also, I believe we have a customer relationship with the company Manjeera Digital