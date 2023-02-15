Advanced search
ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LIMITED

(532493)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-13
265.30 INR   +0.21%
04:15aAstra Microwave Products : Investor & Analyst Meet Transcript Q3 FY23
PU
02/10Transcript : Astra Microwave Products Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2023
CI
02/10Astra Microwave Products : Press Release and Investor Presentation
PU
Astra Microwave Products : Investor & Analyst Meet Transcript Q3 FY23

02/15/2023 | 04:15am EST
"Astra Microwave Products Limited Q3 FY23 Earnings

Conference Call"

February 10, 2023

Disclaimer: E&OE - This transcript is edited for factual errors. In case of discrepancy, the audio recordings uploaded on the stock exchange on 10th February 2023 will prevail

MANAGEMENT: MR. S.G. REDDY - MANAGING DIRECTOR, ASTRA

MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LIMITED

MR. M.V. REDDY- JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR,

ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LIMITED

Astra Microwave Products Limited

February 10, 2023

MR. ATIM KABRA - DIRECTOR (STRATEGY &

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT), ASTRA MICROWAVE

PRODUCTS LIMITED

Astra Microwave Products Limited

February 10, 2023

Moderator:

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Astra Microwave Products Limited Q3 FY

'23 Earnings Conference Call.

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, which are

based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on the date of this call. These

statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that

are difficult to predict.

As a reminder, all participants' lines will be in listen-only mode, and there will be an opportunity

for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the

conference call, please signal an operator by pressing '*' then '0' on your touchtone phone.

Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. S. G. Reddy - Managing Director. Thank you, and over

to you, sir.

S. G. Reddy:

Thank you, Vikram, and good afternoon to everyone. A warm welcome to all the participants to

the fourth earnings call of our Company.

I am with my colleague, Mr. M.V. Reddy - Joint Managing Director; and Mr. Atim Kabra -

Director (Strategy & Business Development); and SGA, our Investor Relations advisers.

The results and Investor Presentation for the 3rd Quarter ended are uploaded on our website and

the stock exchanges. I hope you have an opportunity to look at it.

I am happy to inform you that we have reported another quarter of stellar performance and

recorded our highest ever quarterly profitability. We achieved a record EBITDA and PAT of

453 crores and 30 crores, respectively, for the quarter ended December. For 9 months period,

we have delivered 86 crores of PBT, which is our guidance for the entire year.

This quarter is a good quarter, not only in terms of sales and profitability, but also in terms of

products delivered by the company. We have delivered the following systems to our customers

during the quarter. Radiation mode test and evaluation facility, 7.3-meter antenna system for

ITR, ST Radar for Calcutta University and PATM 2 for ITR.

We expect to deliver about 270 crores of sales during quarter four and reach an overall top line

of about 825 crores. Bottom line at the PBT level will be about 110 crores. We expect to end the

year with an open order book of about 1,750 crores. For the next financial year, we are confident

to book about 900 plus crores orders and deliver top line of about 950 crores and the bottom line

at PBT level of about 135 crores.

Long-term view for the next 5 years ending 2028, we are confident to deliver accumulative top

line of about 8,000 crores and carry over order book of 6,000 crores at the end of 2028. During

these years, we are confident to deliver bottom line at PBT level of 15% to 18% of revenue.

Astra Microwave Products Limited

February 10, 2023

Before I open this discussion for question and answers, I introduce my new colleague, Mr. Atim

Kabra, who joined our Board as a whole-time director taking off looking after business and

strategy development from 1st January 2023. Atim, I warmly welcome you.

Atim Kabra:

Thank you, S. G. And hello, everybody. As a fellow shareholder in my mind, I represent all

shareholders. And I am very excited by what I see in potential business at Astra. My desire is

that we delight Astra with radars, that we know that our company is a key enabler in electronic

warfare, and a key enabler of missile subsystems.

We know Astra as being a key player in satellite space. And lastly, its products in meteorology

and weather segments are important for the nation. We are looking at a significant growth phase

for the company, which has delivered a very healthy return to its shareholders with a 5, and we

are looking at a 5-year cumulative sales execution for cost of close to $1 billion in gross sales.

To put it in perspective, that's nearly 10 times our current sales trajectory cumulatively. And we

hope to grow our order book alongside to a very, very healthy number at the closing of year 5.

Even better is that we expect this rear-ended sales growth to be with improving margins and

rising return ratios.

Kudos to our R&D team, which is developing multiple exciting products under the leadership

of our Founder, Director, Mr. Chitrakar. And as Astra continues to go up the value chain, we are

right up there in systems and solutions already.

We are proud to be a part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. While we continue to work with our valued

partners from overseas and progress in our ARC JV with Rafael, Israel is a proof of this besides

our esteemed export partners. That's our vision. That's our very simple story. And we will explain

as we go along in the question-and-answer session. S.G., M.V.?

S. G. Reddy:

Yes. Now this forum is open for question and answer.

Moderator:

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. We have our first

question from the line of Hitanshu Bhatia from Gandhi Securities. Please go ahead.

Hitanshu Bhatia:

Congratulations on a great set of numbers Sir, I have two questions. One is on the 31st page of

the investor presentation, you mentioned NavIC and GPS receivers. So, could you throw some

more light on the prospects of it?

And the second would be that we have bid for the tender alongside some private players like

Alpha Design, Elena Geosystems and also Manjeera Digital Systems. So, what was the outcome

of that tender with regards to the NavIC and GPS I am talking about? Has it been awarded to

us?

And I mean also, I believe we have a customer relationship with the company Manjeera Digital

Systems. So, could you also elaborate on our relationship with Manjeera as well?

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

