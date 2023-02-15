Astra Microwave Products : Investor & Analyst Meet Transcript Q3 FY23
"Astra Microwave Products Limited Q3 FY23 Earnings
Conference Call"
February 10, 2023
Disclaimer: E&OE - This transcript is edited for factual errors. In case of discrepancy, the audio recordings uploaded on the stock exchange on 10
th February 2023 will prevail
MANAGEMENT : MR . S.G. REDDY - MANAGING DIRECTOR , ASTRA
MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LIMITED
MR . M.V. REDDY - JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR ,
ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LIMITED
MR . ATIM KABRA - DIRECTOR (STRATEGY &
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT ), ASTRA MICROWAVE
PRODUCTS LIMITED
S. G. Reddy:
Thank you, Vikram, and good afternoon to everyone. A warm welcome to all the participants to
the fourth earnings call of our Company.
I am with my colleague, Mr. M.V. Reddy - Joint Managing Director; and Mr. Atim Kabra -
Director (Strategy & Business Development); and SGA, our Investor Relations advisers.
The results and Investor Presentation for the 3
rd Quarter ended are uploaded on our website and
the stock exchanges. I hope you have an opportunity to look at it.
I am happy to inform you that we have reported another quarter of stellar performance and
recorded our highest ever quarterly profitability. We achieved a record EBITDA and PAT of
453 crores and 30 crores, respectively, for the quarter ended December. For 9 months period,
we have delivered 86 crores of PBT, which is our guidance for the entire year.
This quarter is a good quarter, not only in terms of sales and profitability, but also in terms of
products delivered by the company. We have delivered the following systems to our customers
during the quarter. Radiation mode test and evaluation facility, 7.3-meter antenna system for
ITR, ST Radar for Calcutta University and PATM 2 for ITR.
We expect to deliver about 270 crores of sales during quarter four and reach an overall top line
of about 825 crores. Bottom line at the PBT level will be about 110 crores. We expect to end the
year with an open order book of about 1,750 crores. For the next financial year, we are confident
to book about 900 plus crores orders and deliver top line of about 950 crores and the bottom line
at PBT level of about 135 crores.
Long-term view for the next 5 years ending 2028, we are confident to deliver accumulative top
line of about 8,000 crores and carry over order book of 6,000 crores at the end of 2028. During
these years, we are confident to deliver bottom line at PBT level of 15% to 18% of revenue.
Before I open this discussion for question and answers, I introduce my new colleague, Mr. Atim
Kabra, who joined our Board as a whole-time director taking off looking after business and
strategy development from 1st January 2023. Atim, I warmly welcome you.
Atim Kabra:
Thank you, S. G. And hello, everybody. As a fellow shareholder in my mind, I represent all
shareholders. And I am very excited by what I see in potential business at Astra. My desire is
that we delight Astra with radars, that we know that our company is a key enabler in electronic
warfare, and a key enabler of missile subsystems.
We know Astra as being a key player in satellite space. And lastly, its products in meteorology
and weather segments are important for the nation. We are looking at a significant growth phase
for the company, which has delivered a very healthy return to its shareholders with a 5, and we
are looking at a 5-year cumulative sales execution for cost of close to $1 billion in gross sales.
To put it in perspective, that's nearly 10 times our current sales trajectory cumulatively. And we
hope to grow our order book alongside to a very, very healthy number at the closing of year 5.
Even better is that we expect this rear-ended sales growth to be with improving margins and
rising return ratios.
Kudos to our R&D team, which is developing multiple exciting products under the leadership
of our Founder, Director, Mr. Chitrakar. And as Astra continues to go up the value chain, we are
right up there in systems and solutions already.
We are proud to be a part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. While we continue to work with our valued
partners from overseas and progress in our ARC JV with Rafael, Israel is a proof of this besides
our esteemed export partners. That's our vision. That's our very simple story. And we will explain
as we go along in the question-and-answer session. S.G., M.V.?
S. G. Reddy:
Yes. Now this forum is open for question and answer.
Hitanshu Bhatia:
Congratulations on a great set of numbers Sir, I have two questions. One is on the 31st page of
the investor presentation, you mentioned NavIC and GPS receivers. So, could you throw some
more light on the prospects of it?
And the second would be that we have bid for the tender alongside some private players like
Alpha Design, Elena Geosystems and also Manjeera Digital Systems. So, what was the outcome
of that tender with regards to the NavIC and GPS I am talking about? Has it been awarded to
us?
And I mean also, I believe we have a customer relationship with the company Manjeera Digital
Systems. So, could you also elaborate on our relationship with Manjeera as well?
