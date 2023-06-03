Astra Microwave Products : Investor & Analyst Meet Transcript Q4 FY23

Disclaimer: E&OE - This transcript is edited for factual errors. In case of discrepancy, the audio recordings uploaded on the stock exchange on 29th May 2023 will prevail

Astra Microwave Products Limited

May 29, 2023

Moderator:Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Astra Microwave Products Limited Q4 and FY'23 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the belief, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. S. G. Reddy, Managing Director. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Reddy.

S. G. Reddy:Thank you, Nirav. Good morning to everyone and a warm welcome to all the participants to the post results earnings call of our company. I'm with my colleague, Mr. M. V. Reddy, Joint Managing Director; and Mr. Atim Kabra, Director, Strategy and Business Development; and SGA, our Investor Relations Advisors.

The results and investors presentation for the Q4 and year ended are already uploaded on public stock platform. I hope that you had an opportunity to look at it. It has been a milestone year for us, as we have successfully completed our QIP and registered our best financial performance ever across all matrices. We closed the year with a topline of INR807 crores, EBITDA of about 18%. Our order book position is very healthy at INR1,544 crores. We are also happy that the amount of confidence expressed in our abilities by leading institutional investors in India and outside in our capabilities and growth prospects.

Before we talk about our performance in detail, I wish to inform you that, during the quarter we have booked about INR115 crores worth of orders, mainly comprising of INR48 crores from Radar, INR17 crores from EW and INR7 crores from Missile Electronics. On the sales front, out of INR253 crores, Radars have contributed to INR56 crores, EWs about INR29 crores, Missile Electronics INR16 crores and exports about INR138 crores.

During the quarter, the company has responded to INR350 crores worth of businesses through RFPs and closed purchase negotiations for INR134 crores, which is entirely for the domestic market. During the quarter, company has signed MoUs and other means of partnerships with Indian and foreign partners to deepen our products and the technology expertise. I'm not able to get into the specific details because of the strategic reasons.

Overall, there are various tailwinds in the defence space for players like us. Globally, the countries are spending large amounts of money in the military. Our government who spends about close to 3% of GDP on defense every year, is highly focused on increasing self-reliance. This Mission is driven by increase in R&D spend by DRDO labs and also by increasing private sector to invest in developing products on NCNC model.

With our long-standing relationship with our customers under several years of experience in high-tech oriented products, we plan to benefit immensely from this boost. In fact, we are

