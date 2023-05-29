Astra Microwave Products : Q4FY23 Investor Call Audio Recording Weblink May 29, 2023

ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LIMITED

May 29, 2023

To The General Manager Department of Corporate Relations BSE Limited Sir Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai -400 001 Scrip code: 532493

To The Vice President, Listing Department The National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051 Scrip code: ASTRAMICRO

Sub: Audio Recording of the Q4FY23 Results conference call hosted on May 29, 2023.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 46 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we hereby inform that the audio recording of the Company's Results conference call held today to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2023 is available on the Company's website.

The link to access the said audio recording is:

https://website.astramwp.com/admin/assets/uploads/reports/6999Concall_Audio_Re cording.mp3

