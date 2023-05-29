Advanced search
    532493   INE386C01029

ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LIMITED

(532493)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-25
325.05 INR   -3.67%
04:47aAstra Microwave Products : Q4FY23 Investor Call Audio Recording Weblink May 29, 2023
PU
05/26Astra Microwave Products Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23
CI
05/23Astra Microwave Products Limited Announces Receipt of Order by Astra Rafael Comsys Private Limited
CI
Astra Microwave Products : Q4FY23 Investor Call Audio Recording Weblink May 29, 2023

05/29/2023 | 04:47am EDT
ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LIMITED

Regd. Office: ASTRA Towers, Survey No. 12(P), Kothaguda Post,

Kondapur, HITEC City, Hyderabad, Telangana, INDIA-500084.

Tel : +91-40-46618000, 46618001. Fax :+91-40-46618048

E-mail: Info@astramwp.com, website :www.astramwp.com

CIN: L29309TG1991PLC013203

May 29, 2023

To

To

The General Manager

The Vice President,

Department of Corporate Relations

Listing Department

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of

Sir Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

India Limited

Dalal Street, Fort,

Exchange Plaza

Mumbai -400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 051

Scrip code: 532493

Scrip code: ASTRAMICRO

Dear Sir,

Sub: Audio Recording of the Q4FY23 Results conference call hosted on May 29, 2023.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 46 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we hereby inform that the audio recording of the Company's Results conference call held today to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2023 is available on the Company's website.

The link to access the said audio recording is:

https://website.astramwp.com/admin/assets/uploads/reports/6999Concall_Audio_Re cording.mp3

Request you to kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Astra Microwave Products Ltd

ANJANEYULU THALLAPALLI

Digitally signed by

ANJANEYULU THALLAPALLI Date: 2023.05.29 12:49:21 +05'30'

T. Anjaneyulu

G.M - Company Secretary

Works:

Unit 1: Plot No. 12, ANRICH Industrial Estate, Bollaram, Medak Dist., T.S. - 502325

Unit 2: Plot No. 56A, ANRICH Industrial Estate, Bollaram, Medak Dist., T.S. - 502325

Unit 3: Sy. No. 1/1, lmarath Kancha, Raviryala (Vil), Maheshwaram (Mdl) R.R.Dist., T.S. - 500005

Unit 4: Sy. No. 1/1, PlotNo. 18to 21, lmarath Kancha, Hardware Park, Raviryala M, Maheswaram (M), R.R.Dist, T.S. - 500005

R&D Centre: Plot No. 51(P), Bangalore Aerospace Park, Singanahalli Village, Budigere Post, Bangalore North Taluk, Karnataka - 562129.

AMP - Astra Microwave Products Limited published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 08:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
