Astra Microwave Products : Q4FY23 Investor Call Audio Recording Weblink May 29, 2023
ASTRA MICROWAVE PRODUCTS LIMITED
Regd. Office: ASTRA Towers, Survey No. 12(P), Kothaguda Post,
Kondapur, HITEC City, Hyderabad, Telangana, INDIA-500084.
Tel : +91-40-46618000, 46618001. Fax :+91-40-46618048
E-mail: Info@astramwp.com , website :
www.astramwp.com
CIN: L29309TG1991PLC013203
May 29, 2023
To
To
The General Manager
The Vice President,
Department of Corporate Relations
Listing Department
BSE Limited
The National Stock Exchange of
Sir Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
India Limited
Dalal Street, Fort,
Exchange Plaza
Mumbai -400 001
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
Mumbai 400 051
Scrip code: 532493
Scrip code: ASTRAMICRO
Dear Sir,
Sub: Audio Recording of the Q4FY23 Results conference call hosted on May 29, 2023.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 46 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we hereby inform that the audio recording of the Company's Results conference call held today to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2023 is available on the Company's website.
The link to access the said audio recording is:
https://website.astramwp.com/admin/assets/uploads/reports/6999Concall_Audio_Re cording.mp3
Request you to kindly take the same on record and oblige.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Astra Microwave Products Ltd
Digitally signed by
ANJANEYULU THALLAPALLI Date: 2023.05.29 12:49:21 +05'30'
T. Anjaneyulu
G.M - Company Secretary
Works:
Unit 1: Plot No. 12, ANRICH Industrial Estate, Bollaram, Medak Dist., T.S. - 502325
Unit 2: Plot No. 56A, ANRICH Industrial Estate, Bollaram, Medak Dist., T.S. - 502325
Unit 3: Sy. No. 1/1, lmarath Kancha, Raviryala (Vil), Maheshwaram (Mdl) R.R.Dist., T.S. - 500005
Unit 4: Sy. No. 1/1, PlotNo. 18to 21, lmarath Kancha, Hardware Park, Raviryala M, Maheswaram (M), R.R.Dist, T.S. - 500005
R&D Centre: Plot No. 51(P), Bangalore Aerospace Park, Singanahalli Village, Budigere Post, Bangalore North Taluk, Karnataka - 562129.
Sales 2023
7 174 M
86,8 M
86,8 M
Net income 2023
-
-
-
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
-
Yield 2023
0,43%
Capitalization
30 862 M
374 M
374 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
4,30x
Capi. / Sales 2024
3,83x
Nbr of Employees
1 058
Free-Float
53,7%
