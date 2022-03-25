Log in
ASTR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Astra Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 11, 2022

03/25/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/astra-space-inc-f-k-a-holicity-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25112&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Astra between February 2, 2021 and December 29, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 11, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astr-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-astra-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-april-11-2022-301510430.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
