Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the sale of Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: ASTR) to Apogee Parent Inc., (“Parent”) a private entity formed by Chris Kemp, Astra’s co-founder, chief executive officer and chairman, and Dr. Adam London, Astra’s co-founder, chief technology officer and director. The Parent is expected to be owned, at the closing of the transaction, by a number of long-term investors of the Company and its predecessor, including Mr. Kemp and Dr. London. Under the terms of the transaction, shareholders of Astra will receive $0.50 in cash for each share of Astra that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-astr/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

