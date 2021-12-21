Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Astra Space, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASTR   US04634X1037

ASTRA SPACE, INC.

(ASTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Astra Space : Reminds Investors of the Redemption of Warrants - Form 8-K

12/21/2021 | 04:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Astra Reminds Investors of the Redemption of Warrants

Alameda, CA - December 21, 2021 - Astra Space, Inc. ("Astra" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASTR), announced that as of December 20, 2021, approximately 4.0 million public and private warrants (the "Redeemable Warrants") have been exercised. As previously announced on November 26, 2021, the Company provided notice to the holders of the Redeemable Warrants that their warrants will be redeemed in accordance with the terms of the Redeemable Warrants if they are not exercised before 5:00 p.m. New York City time on December 27, 2021 (the "Redemption Date").

As a courtesy, the Company would like to remind any remaining holders of Redeemable Warrants that if the remaining approximately 11.3 million Redeemable Warrants are not exercised prior to the Redemption Date, they will be redeemed at the redemption price of $0.10 per Redeemable Warrant.

Questions concerning redemption and exercise of such Redeemable Warrants can be directed to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, our Warrant Agent, at (212) 509-4000 or compliance@continentalstock.com.

For more information about the redemption of our Redeemable Warrants, please visit the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.astra.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any offer of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction

About Astra

Astra's mission is to improve life on Earth from space by creating a healthier and more connected planet. Today, Astra offers the one of the lowest cost-per-dedicated-orbital-launch service of any operational launch provider in the world. Astra completed its first commercial orbital launch in November 2021, making it one of the fastest U.S. companies in history to reach this milestone. Astra is based in Alameda, California, and was founded in 2016. Astra (NASDAQ: ASTR) was the first space launch company to be publicly traded on Nasdaq. Visit www.astra.com to learn more about Astra.

Contact Information

Investor Contact:

Dane Lewis

investors@astra.com

Media Contact:

Kati Dahm

kati@astra.com

1

DOCPROPERTY "DocID" * MERGEFORMAT LEGAL555909181

Disclaimer

Astra Space Inc. published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 21:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASTRA SPACE, INC.
04:10pASTRA SPACE : Reminds Investors of the Redemption of Warrants - Form 8-K
PU
04:03pASTRA SPACE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:01pAstra Reminds Investors of the Redemption of Warrants
AQ
12/20ASTRA SPACE, INC.(NASDAQGS : ASTR) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
12/14ASTRA SPACE : Warrants (including Amended and Restated Notice of Redemption), dated Decemb..
PU
12/14ASTRA SPACE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/06ASTRA SPACE : Announces Launch for NASA from Cape Canaveral in January - Form 8-K
PU
12/06ASTRA SPACE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/06Astra Announces Launch for NASA from Cape Canaveral in January
BU
11/26Astra Space to Redeem All Outstanding Public Warrants, Private Placement Warrants
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRA SPACE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,58 M - -
Net income 2021 -285 M - -
Net cash 2021 318 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 087 M 2 087 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3 034x
EV / Sales 2022 45,4x
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart ASTRA SPACE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Astra Space, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRA SPACE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,08 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chris C. Kemp Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelyn J. Brannon-Ahn Chief Financial Officer
Adam London Director & Chief Technology Officer
Craig O. McCaw Independent Director
Michael E. Lehman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRA SPACE, INC.0.00%2 087
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION13.31%121 478
THE BOEING COMPANY-10.01%110 770
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-4.95%93 056
AIRBUS SE13.68%90 639
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION23.87%58 651