    ASTR   US04634X1037

ASTRA SPACE, INC.

(ASTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/12 01:50:26 pm EDT
2.295 USD   +3.38%
01:14pAstra Space prices next-generation Rocket 4 at $3.95 million per launch -CEO
RE
05/10ASTRA SPACE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05ASTRA SPACE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Astra Space prices next-generation Rocket 4 at $3.95 million per launch -CEO

05/12/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Small rocket firm Astra Space's chief executive said on Thursday the company's new rocket, named Rocket 4, will have a base price of $3.95 million for a dedicated mission and bear two rocket engines that can boost a payload of up to roughly 661 lb (300 kg) to low-Earth orbit.

The Alameda, California-based firm's Chief Executive Chris Kemp, speaking at a company event, said the next-generation Rocket 4 launch vehicle is designed to send twice as many satellites to space than its predecessor rocket, beefing up the firm's competitive footing in a crowded market of rocket competitors vying to slash the cost of sending things into orbit. (Reporting by Joey Roulette Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRA SPACE, INC. 5.63% 2.345 Delayed Quote.-67.97%
LB GROUP CO., LTD. 0.84% 19.14 End-of-day quote.-33.05%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -273 M - -
Net cash 2022 25,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 586 M 586 M -
EV / Sales 2022 40,5x
EV / Sales 2023 6,45x
Nbr of Employees 324
Free-Float 64,8%
Managers and Directors
Chris C. Kemp Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelyn J. Brannon-Ahn Chief Financial Officer
Adam London Director & Chief Technology Officer
Craig O. McCaw Independent Director
Michael E. Lehman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRA SPACE, INC.-67.97%586
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.74%134 959
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION23.92%117 384
AIRBUS SE-4.34%89 220
THE BOEING COMPANY-33.96%76 552
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION16.25%69 403