Astra Space prices next-generation Rocket 4 at $3.95 million per launch -CEO

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Small rocket firm Astra
Space's chief executive said on Thursday the company's
new rocket, named Rocket 4, will have a base price of $3.95
million for a dedicated mission and bear two rocket engines that
can boost a payload of up to roughly 661 lb (300 kg) to
low-Earth orbit.
The Alameda, California-based firm's Chief Executive Chris
Kemp, speaking at a company event, said the next-generation
Rocket 4 launch vehicle is designed to send twice as many
satellites to space than its predecessor rocket, beefing up the
firm's competitive footing in a crowded market of rocket
competitors vying to slash the cost of sending things into
orbit.
(Reporting by Joey Roulette
Editing by Chris Reese)