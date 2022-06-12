Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Astra Space, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASTR   US04634X1037

ASTRA SPACE, INC.

(ASTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-10 pm EDT
2.020 USD   -6.48%
02:03pAstra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites
RE
06/10NASA Offers Earth Scientist Interviews Ahead of TROPICS Mission
AQ
06/03ASTRA SPACE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

06/12/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - Rocket firm Astra Space's mission to send tiny weather-monitoring NASA satellites to orbit on Sunday failed after a second-stage booster engine shut down early in space, according to the company's livestream of the mission.

The failure occurred roughly 10 minutes after a successful liftoff of Astra's Rocket 3.3 from a launchpad at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

"We had a nominal first-stage flight. However, the upper-stage engine did shutdown early and we did not deliver our payloads to orbit," said Astra's livestream commentator Amanda Durk Frye. (Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ASTRA SPACE, INC.
02:03pAstra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites
RE
06/10NASA Offers Earth Scientist Interviews Ahead of TROPICS Mission
AQ
06/03ASTRA SPACE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/01ASTRA SPACE : Governor Newsom Visited Astra — Highlighted California's Investments i..
PU
05/24ASTRA SPACE : Spacetech Day 2022 Recap
PU
05/17ASTRA SPACE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13ASTRA SPACE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12Astra Space prices next-generation Rocket 4 at $3.95 million per launch -CEO
RE
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Astra Space, Inc. - Special Call
CI
05/10ASTRA SPACE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRA SPACE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -240 M - -
Net cash 2022 25,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 534 M 534 M -
EV / Sales 2022 25,5x
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 324
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart ASTRA SPACE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Astra Space, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRA SPACE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,02 $
Average target price 4,35 $
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chris C. Kemp Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelyn J. Brannon-Ahn Chief Financial Officer
Adam London Director & Chief Technology Officer
Bryson Gentile Vice President-Operations
Michael E. Lehman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRA SPACE, INC.-70.85%534
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION13.15%141 618
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION21.75%114 660
AIRBUS SE-9.22%84 510
THE BOEING COMPANY-33.57%75 138
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.60%72 098