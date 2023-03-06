Advanced search
ASTRA SPACE, INC.

(ASTR)
2023-03-06
0.5073 USD   -6.66%
04:52pAstra Space, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:46pAstra to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 30th, 2023
BU
03/03Astra Space, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Astra to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 30th, 2023

03/06/2023 | 04:46pm EST
Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR) will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, after the market close on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Astra will host a webcast at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on Thursday, March 30, 2023, to discuss the results.

The news release containing the financial results with a link to the live webcast and the webcast replay will be accessible at Astra’s Investor Relations website: https://investor.astra.com/investor-relations.

About Astra

Astra’s mission is to improve life on Earth from space® by creating a healthier and more connected planet. Today, Astra offers one of the lowest cost-per-launch dedicated orbital launch services of any operational launch provider in the world, and one of the industry’s first flight-proven electric propulsion systems for satellites, Astra Spacecraft Engine™. Astra delivered its first commercial launch to low Earth orbit in 2021, making it the fastest company in history to reach this milestone, just five years after it was founded in 2016. Astra (NASDAQ: ASTR) was the first space launch company to be publicly traded on Nasdaq. Visit astra.com to learn more about Astra.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) our failure to meet projected development and delivery targets, including as a result of the decisions of governmental authorities or other third parties not within our control or delays associated with our move-in to our new production facility; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the ability of the Astra to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition; (iv) the ability of Astra to pursue a growth strategy and manage growth profitability; (v) the possibility that Astra may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (vi) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Astra and (vii) other risks and uncertainties described discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our registration statements and quarterly reports.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -333 M - -
Net cash 2022 49,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 145 M 145 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 324
Free-Float 74,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,54 $
Average target price 0,65 $
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Managers and Directors
Chris C. Kemp Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Axel Martinez Chief Financial Officer
Adam London Director & Chief Technology Officer
Bryson Gentile Vice President-Operations
Michael E. Lehman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRA SPACE, INC.25.29%145
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.88%144 555
BOEING12.92%128 889
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.77%122 004
AIRBUS SE11.84%103 650
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-14.34%71 534