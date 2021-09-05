Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Astra Space, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASTR   US04634X1037

ASTRA SPACE, INC.

(ASTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Astra Space, Inc. - ASTR

09/05/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Astra Space, Inc. ("Astra Space" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTR).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Astra Space and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On August 28, 2021, an engine on an Astra Space rocket malfunctioned during a test flight, failing to fire and causing the rocket to veer sideways during an unsuccessful attempt to reach orbit. 

On this news, Astra Space's stock price fell $2.18 per share, or 18.68% percent, to close at $9.49 per share on August 30, 2021, the next trading day.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-astra-space-inc---astr-301369536.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ASTRA SPACE, INC.
06:22aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
08/31ASTRA SPACE : Transcript of livestream video for launch attempt on August 27, 20..
PU
08/31ASTRA SPACE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/30SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
08/30SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Ending With Strong Gains Monday Afternoon
MT
08/30Top Midday Decliners
MT
08/30SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Lifting Monday Markets Higher
MT
08/30S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as taper fears calm
RE
08/30Wall Street Wavers Pre-Bell, Taper Jitters Fade
MT
08/30ASTRA SPACE : Conducts Test Launch (Form 8-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASTRA SPACE, INC.
More recommendations