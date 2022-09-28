Advanced search
    ASTR   US04634X1037

ASTRA SPACE OPERATIONS, INC.

(ASTR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-27 pm EDT
0.6214 USD   +3.36%
09:08aAstra Space, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/21Astra Space, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/19Astra Space Operations, Inc.(NasdaqGS:ASTR) dropped from S&P Aerospace & Defense Select Industry Index
CI
Astra Space Operations : LV0010 Launch Investigation Update

09/28/2022 | 09:16am EDT
The team has made significant progress in the investigation into the LV0010 early shutdown of the upper stage. Our investigation process consists of four core steps:

  1. Flight Data Review
  2. Timeline Reconstruction
  3. Fault Tree Analyses
  4. Implementing Corrective and Preventative Actions

We have completed steps #1 and #2, and are nearing completion of step #3. We've determined that the upper stage shut down early due to a higher-than-normal fuel consumption rate. Through the review of flight data, reconstruction of flight timelines, and the construction of an extensive fault tree, we have narrowed the root cause to an issue with the upper stage engine. We have also completed many rounds of ground testing, including multiple tests that yielded results consistent with the failure condition in flight.

The team is conducting additional experiments to verify the root cause before wrapping up the investigation with the FAA. We are focused on conducting an exhaustive investigation and ensuring that we extract all lessons learned.

Once the investigation is finished, we look forward to sharing our lessons learned in a future blog post.

Disclaimer

Astra Space Inc. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 13:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,03 M - -
Net income 2022 -268 M - -
Net cash 2022 50,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,62x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 165 M 165 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,2x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 324
Free-Float 75,8%
Managers and Directors
Chris C. Kemp Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kelyn J. Brannon-Ahn Chief Financial Officer
Adam London Director & Chief Technology Officer
Bryson Gentile Vice President-Operations
Michael E. Lehman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRA SPACE OPERATIONS, INC.-91.03%165
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-5.88%119 224
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION14.70%105 992
THE BOEING COMPANY-36.75%75 717
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION22.49%73 355
AIRBUS SE-20.08%67 879