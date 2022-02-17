Log in
    532830   INE006I01046

ASTRAL LIMITED

(532830)
Astral : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates

02/17/2022 | 12:24am EST
17th February, 2022.

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G

Dalal Street

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai - 400 001.

Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code: 532830

Trading Symbol: ASTRAL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst /Institutional Investor Meetings.

Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we hereby inform that management of the Company shall participate in "2nd Jefferies India Housing & Real Estate Summit", organized by "Jefferies" where the management shall have one on one/group conference call with following Analyst/Investors:

Date of meeting

Interaction with

11th February, 2022.

1. Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company

Limited

2.

American International Assurance

3.

ApaH Capital

4.

Canara Robeco MF

5.

J O Hambro Capital Management

6.

Makrana Capital Management Pte Ltd.

7.

TT International

8.

Carnegie Fonder AB

Kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Astral Limited

Krunal Bhatt

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Astral Poly Technik Limited published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 05:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
