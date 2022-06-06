Astral Resources NL : RRS Gold Coast Conference Investor Presentation Information

AAR TO PRESENT AT THE RESOURCES RISING STARS GOLD COAST CONFERENCE
Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (AAR, Astral or the Company) is pleased to advise that Managing Director Marc Ducler will be presenting at the 2022 Resources Rising Stars Investor Conference on the Gold Coast tomorrow, Tuesday 7 June 2022 at 9:30am AEST.
The presentation slides to be delivered by Mr Ducler are attached.
Investors can watch the conference livestream at no cost by going to www.rrsinvestor.com
This announcement has been approved for release by the Company Secretary.
‐‐ ENDS ‐‐
Closing in on
One Million Ounces
RRS 2022 Gold Coast
Conference Presentation
Managing Director - Marc Ducler
June 2022
A S X : A A R
a s t r a l r e s o u r c e s . c o m . a u
S X : A A R
2
Key Investment Highlights
S X : A A R
Total gold Mineral Resource inventory of27Mt at 1.1g/t Au for 900koz contained gold1
Mandilla contains a 2.5km Mineral Resource envelopewith mineralised trend open to the south
Rapidly growing the Mandilla Mineral Resource with
3 MRE's completed in 8 months
Significant potential exists to grow Mandilla to >1,000,000oz
Strong opportunity to build additional Resources at Feysville
1 Combined JORC 2012 MRE includes; Indicated Mineral Resources of 12.5Mt at 1.1g/t Au for 427koz and Inferred Mineral Resources of 14.1Mt at 1.0g/t Au for 473koz
3
Corporate Overview
Shares On Issue
Market Capitalisation
596.2M
$53.7M
(at $0.09 per share)
Options / Rights
Cash on Hand
15.2M/16.5M
$4.8M
(Ave exercise price 22c)
(As at 31 Mar 2022)
Significant Shareholders:
Board & Management
5.5%
Porter Street Investments
10.6%
Braham Consolidated
5.4%
ACN106 966 401
4.2%
Top 20
55.2%
Institutions
4.4%
A S X : A A R
Share Price (A$/Share)
$0.14
$0.12
$0.10
$0.08
$0.06
$0.04
$0.02
$-
AAR Share Price Chart
4,000,000
3,500,000
3,000,000
2,500,000
(m)
2,000,000
Volume
1,500,000
1,000,000
500,000
-
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Anglo Australian Resources NL published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 06:51:08 UTC.