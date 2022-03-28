Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Astralis A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASTRLS   DK0061155785

ASTRALIS A/S

(ASTRLS)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  03/28 09:04:05 am EDT
3.35 DKK   +1.52%
10:11aASTRALIS A/S : & Amnesty International Denmark Held a Fundraiser for Ukraine
PU
05:21aASTRALIS A/S : Weekly Performance Programme Week 13
PU
03/24ASTRALIS A/S : Stream for Ukraine
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Astralis A/S : & Amnesty International Denmark Held a Fundraiser for Ukraine

03/28/2022 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Click for Danish

A diverse cast composed of streamers, celebrities, esport athletes, and Amnesty ambassadours was present when Astralis and Amnesty International Denmark held an 8-hour charity stream live from Astralis Nexus to benefit Amnesty International's efforts in Ukraine.

Among the many guests were Danish celebrity Wafande, Astralis' blameF, Astralis content creator t0nse, a range of the top danish content creators, and two Amnesty Ambassaeurs. They told about Amnesty's efforts in documenting potential war crimes concerning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

You can see the stream in its 8-hour entirety on Twitch here (in Danish): https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1438188829.

Creator 'CoachDP' and Astralis Pro 'blameF'Danish celebrity 'Wafande' and Pixel.TV host Thomas BenseCS:GO Streamer 'TrickedMinisterN' and Astralis Talent player 'Vigg0'Twitch streamer and singer 'Albina' and Pixel.TV host 'MunniMouse'Astralis Nexus Creator 't0nse' and League of Legends streamer 'Sondergaard'Dennis 'VNG' Vang, Amnesty Ambassador Annette Stubkjaer Rimmer, and Pixel.TV Host 'MunniMouse'

Disclaimer

Astralis Group A/S published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 14:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASTRALIS A/S
10:11aASTRALIS A/S : & Amnesty International Denmark Held a Fundraiser for Ukraine
PU
05:21aASTRALIS A/S : Weekly Performance Programme Week 13
PU
03/24ASTRALIS A/S : Stream for Ukraine
PU
03/24WE'RE EXPANDING : Looking for Senior Creative Strategist
PU
03/23ASTRALIS A/S : and hummel Extend and Expand Important, Strategic Partnership
PU
03/23Astralis and hummel extend and expand strategic partnership
AQ
03/21ASTRALIS A/S : Counter-Strike Talent With A Marathon
PU
03/18ASTRALIS A/S : Talent reaches Playoffs in Danish Top League
PU
03/14ASTRALIS A/S : Performance Recap Week 11
PU
03/10ASTRALIS A/S : Thank you, WhiteKnight and promisq
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 75,0 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net income 2021 -35,2 M -5,20 M -5,20 M
Net cash 2021 22,9 M 3,38 M 3,38 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 189 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,41x
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart ASTRALIS A/S
Duration : Period :
Astralis A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRALIS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anders Hørsholt Chief Executive Officer
Jakob Hansen Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaj Nyholm Chairman
Pernille Nørkær Independent Director
Claus Zibrandtsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRALIS A/S-12.00%28
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.98%434 094
NETFLIX, INC.-37.94%165 976
PROSUS N.V.-34.59%134 689
AIRBNB, INC.0.44%105 963
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-18.77%66 569