Astralis A/S : & Amnesty International Denmark Held a Fundraiser for Ukraine

A diverse cast composed of streamers, celebrities, esport athletes, and Amnesty ambassadours was present when Astralis and Amnesty International Denmark held an 8-hour charity stream live from Astralis Nexus to benefit Amnesty International's efforts in Ukraine.

Among the many guests were Danish celebrity Wafande, Astralis' blameF, Astralis content creator t0nse, a range of the top danish content creators, and two Amnesty Ambassaeurs. They told about Amnesty's efforts in documenting potential war crimes concerning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

You can see the stream in its 8-hour entirety on Twitch here (in Danish): https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1438188829.

Creator 'CoachDP' and Astralis Pro 'blameF'Danish celebrity 'Wafande' and Pixel.TV host Thomas BenseCS:GO Streamer 'TrickedMinisterN' and Astralis Talent player 'Vigg0'Twitch streamer and singer 'Albina' and Pixel.TV host 'MunniMouse'Astralis Nexus Creator 't0nse' and League of Legends streamer 'Sondergaard'Dennis 'VNG' Vang, Amnesty Ambassador Annette Stubkjaer Rimmer, and Pixel.TV Host 'MunniMouse'