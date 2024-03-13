10

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

In 2023, we consolidated our business further by selling off the majority of our LEC franchise rights in League of Legends, resulting in an EBITDA of DKK 146.8 million for the year. The value increase of the rights re-affirms our ongoing investment and consolidation strategy around key assets, and even though it comes in DKK 3.2 million below latest guidance, given the circumstances and investment in the Counter-Strike team, the result is overall satisfactory.

The main contributors to the result, beside the sale of LEC Franchise rights, are a stabilization of the value of our Commercial Partnerships and League Revenues as well as further growth in thes B2B and B2C business in and around our gaming centre, Astralis Nexus.

During the year, we invested significantly in our Counter-Strike teams and division. On the team side we added two high-profile players, both amongst the best in the world. We also welcomed a new Sports Director with the goal of securing long-term competitive success across our teams. The goal continues to be a permanent presence in the top of the world rankings.

Despite the lack of top results, we continued to see a strengthening of our brand with a growing digital audience and media presence. We launched our own broadcast channel, Astralis Watch, which despite a limited budget has already shown promising viewership numbers and an extremely engaged audience. This confirms our strategy of creating a global gaming brand and media, independent of short-term team results.

In a year of varied competitive success, the Astralis brand continued to strengthen within existing and new audiences. The fanbase continued the positive development measured in the number of followers on our digital channels, and compared to 2022, we registered a positive development in the total number of followers across all channels, providing a wider commercial platform for existing and potential commercial partners.

Following a strategic review announced in March 2023, it was decided to delist from NASDAQ First North Growth Markets in August 2023. Despite the strong financial performance, the share price had dropped significantly since the listing in 2019 and the liquidity of the Company's share was very limited, providing little value for both the Company and its shareholders. Furthermore, the delisting will save the Company approximately DKK +2m in annual direct costs and an estimated addition of DKK +1m in annual indirect cost savings. The Company delisted on 25 October 2023.

Leagues and Franchise Rights

In October 2023, we announced a transfer of our Franchise rights in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) at a total agreed valuation of DKK 194 million to a newly created French subsidiary AK-Game SAS. Subsequently, Karmine Corp SAS acquired 66,67 % of the shares in AK-Game SAS for DKK 129 million.

The sale is completed in tranches from 2023-2025, and Astralis will retain a capital interest in AK- Game SAS of 33,33 % when all tranches are received. The Agreement contains provisions for Astralis to trigger additional share transfers, up to ceding 100% of the shares to Karmine Corp SAS by 2031 at the latest.

The net gain before tax from the sale in 2023 was DKK 153.6 million with aggregated cash flow effect from 2023-to 2025 of DKK 112 million.

Brand, Media, and Partnerships

The Astralis brand continues to grow, not just in gaming and esports, but also within the general youth culture, especially in Denmark. Even compared to a strong 2022, with high engagement and viewership, we managed to retain and even increase the number of followers across our digital channels.

Our diverse and expanding media portfolio provides a strong commercial platform for existing and potential commercial partners. Across teams and Astralis Nexus, we extended key partnership agreements and entered eight new, significant partnership agreements in 2023.