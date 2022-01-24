Log in
Astralis A/S : Ave Comments On Season Start

01/24/2022 | 10:34am EST
For the first event of the year, our Counter-Strike team participated in the Funspark ULTI 2021 Finals. The team started in the upper bracket quarterfinal against CIS team K23, ranked #23 in the world on HLTV.org. The BO3 series ended in a 1-2 loss, despite a strong performance on Inferno with a 16-8 score, with the two other games ending in tight overtimes to K23's advantage.

THAT'S AN ACE @gla1ve_csgo! pic.twitter.com/COhW4vUS3X

- Astralis Counter-Strike (@AstralisCS) January 18, 2022

After the match against K23, we met Fnatic in the lower bracket. The BO3 had lots of excitement, starting the series with a dominant 16-2 on Fnatic-picked Mirage. We ended the series with a close game on Inferno, ending 19-16 in overtime. Here, our in-game leader, Gla1ve, played a vital role in the victory with an impressive 1.32 rating, bringing us to the semi-final in the lower bracket.

... we have seen a clear improvement on the T sides - ave

.@gla1ve_csgo: "Flashing ramp"

.@Luckyv1CSGO: "Don't bother, I'll just peek" pic.twitter.com/n2uYtPptpU

- Astralis Counter-Strike (@AstralisCS) January 20, 2022

The last match in Funspark was against our bunkmate Entropiq number 9 in the world, according to HLTV.org. The series ended with a 1-2 loss against the CIS-based team. Both teams lost their picks in Ancient being theirs and Nuke being ours. Meaning everything got settled on Overpass, where we never got the ball rolling on CT, ending with a 13-16 score to Entropiq.

This week we head into the BLAST Premier Spring Groups, where we will play in Group B. First, we'll be facing off OG with their new roster in a BO1 on Sunday; afterward, we will either face off against MIBR or NAVI. The first game will be live at 16:00 CET on Saturday, January 29.

Alexander 'ave' Holdt

- Since we came back, we have been practicing intensively with role changes, where we dedicated a lot of focus towards our T sides.

- Funspark revealed some areas that needed more work, which was one of our purposes with the tournament, yet we didn't perform according to our expectations. Although our CT sides weren't up to standard, we have seen a clear improvement on the T sides.

- For BLAST, I expect to see our gameplay come together and a team, ready to give it their all...

Be sure to check our schedule

Disclaimer

Astralis Group A/S published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 15:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 51,5 M 7,82 M 7,82 M
Net income 2020 -53,0 M -8,04 M -8,04 M
Net cash 2020 52,0 M 7,90 M 7,90 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 198 M 30,2 M 30,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,5x
EV / Sales 2020 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float -
Chart ASTRALIS A/S
Duration : Period :
Astralis A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRALIS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anders Hørsholt Chief Executive Officer
Jakob Hansen Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaj Nyholm Chairman
Pernille Nørkær Independent Director
Claus Zibrandtsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRALIS A/S-7.73%30
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.94%581 290
PROSUS N.V.3.98%221 582
NETFLIX, INC.-34.02%176 073
AIRBNB, INC.-5.86%98 143
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.29%69 728