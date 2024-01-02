The much-awaited PGL Regional Major Ranking (RMR) closed qualifiers are swiftly approaching, and the list of invited teams has just been announced.

Astralis is among the elite teams invited to compete in the PGL CS2 RMR 2024 Closed Qualifiers.

They have been placed in Closed Qualifier B, where they will face opponents including MOUZ, Team Spirit, Eternal Fire, Amkal Esports, Preasy Esport, Aurora Gaming, and FORZE Esport.

Eight more teams will earn their spots in the closed qualifiers, with their names to be confirmed following the open qualifiers set for January 8-9.

PGL CS2 RMR 2024 Closed Qualifiers - Invited Teams



Take a look at the complete lists for all regions here ➡️ https://t.co/708PsFL4dY#PGLRMRpic.twitter.com/xfhiMU23ne - PGL (@pglesports) December 29, 2023 - PGL (@pglesports)

The European RMR is scheduled for February 19-22, and it will determine the teams that will compete for glory at the PGL CS2 Major 2024 in Copenhagen.

This major event is set to begin on March 21st and will run until March 31st, undoubtedly featuring intense competition.

Participants will be vying for a substantial prize pool of $1,250,000.