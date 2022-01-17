Astralis A/S : Our Counter-Strike Talents Have Qualified For LAN Finals In Kyiv

On the 14th of January, Astralis Talent went up against fnatic Rising in a Bo3. The winner would stay alive in the tournament, while the loser would be out for the season.
After being severely outplayed and losing the first map on Ancient 1-16, the situation looked dire for 'trace' and his Counter-Strike talents. What happened afterward, no one had expected.
The following maps against fnatic Rising went 16-14, 16-14, removing fnatic Rising from contention and moving to round 2 in the Gauntlet Stage.
Insane comeback by the guys, keeping the mood high after that 1-16! Rough to lose 6/6 pistols, have to work on that! 2-1 vs @FNATIC rising and we face navi tomorrow ⚡️ #ToTheStars
- Martin Heldt (@mtwtrace) January 14, 2022
Astralis Talent then met NAVI Junior, who once against bested our talent roster in the first map, whereafter the young stars fought back, ending the Bo3 2-1.
Only NIP's talent team, Young Ninjas, stood between us and the LAN finals in Kyiv in the semi-finals. With the fire finally lit, Astralis Talent managed a swift 2-0 against the young ninjas, exhilarated at the chance to show their skills on stage with their new coach.
The WePlay Academy League Season 3 LAN Finals will be played on February 11-13 in WePlay Esports Arena Kyiv. Astralis Talent's next match will be on the 17th of January, where they will fight against Brøndby Esport and AGF Esport in Powerligaen.