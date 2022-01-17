Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Astralis A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASTRLS   DK0061155785

ASTRALIS A/S

(ASTRLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Astralis A/S : Our Counter-Strike Talents Have Qualified For LAN Finals In Kyiv

01/17/2022 | 08:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On the 14th of January, Astralis Talent went up against fnatic Rising in a Bo3. The winner would stay alive in the tournament, while the loser would be out for the season.

After being severely outplayed and losing the first map on Ancient 1-16, the situation looked dire for 'trace' and his Counter-Strike talents. What happened afterward, no one had expected.

The following maps against fnatic Rising went 16-14, 16-14, removing fnatic Rising from contention and moving to round 2 in the Gauntlet Stage.

Insane comeback by the guys, keeping the mood high after that 1-16! Rough to lose 6/6 pistols, have to work on that! 2-1 vs @FNATIC rising and we face navi tomorrow ⚡️ #ToTheStars

- Martin Heldt (@mtwtrace) January 14, 2022

Astralis Talent then met NAVI Junior, who once against bested our talent roster in the first map, whereafter the young stars fought back, ending the Bo3 2-1.

VAMOSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
2-1 vs @natusvincere JUNIOR

ggwp dude ) @headtr1ckcs

SO GOOD COMMS TODAY@Astralisgg@vigg0csgo@Altekzzz@MistRCSGO@mtwtrace@FessorCS

- brzer (@brzer3) January 15, 2022

Only NIP's talent team, Young Ninjas, stood between us and the LAN finals in Kyiv in the semi-finals. With the fire finally lit, Astralis Talent managed a swift 2-0 against the young ninjas, exhilarated at the chance to show their skills on stage with their new coach.

So fucking proud of these boys! We don't have any real map pool at all with so limited practice, which is why we still make a lot of mistakes, yet we won three bo3's in a row. Unreal performance. Solid gameplan and preparation. @brzer3@MistRCSGO@vigg0csgo@FessorCS@Altekzzzpic.twitter.com/j1tf033EHO

- Martin Heldt (@mtwtrace) January 16, 2022

The WePlay Academy League Season 3 LAN Finals will be played on February 11-13 in WePlay Esports Arena Kyiv. Astralis Talent's next match will be on the 17th of January, where they will fight against Brøndby Esport and AGF Esport in Powerligaen.

Disclaimer

Astralis Group A/S published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 13:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASTRALIS A/S
01/13ASTRALIS A/S : Flawless Debut In NLC
PU
01/13ASTRALIS A/S : Historic Pro League Partnership Extended
PU
01/10ASTRALIS A/S : Counter-Strike Talent Concludes First Week of WePlay Academy League Season ..
PU
01/03ASTRALIS A/S : New, Integrated Performance Strategy
PU
01/03ASTRALIS A/S : Martin "trace" Heldt new Coach for CS Talent
PU
2021ASTRALIS A/S : We Send NIP Packing After Intense Elimination Match
PU
2021ASTRALIS A/S : Teca Wins Platina Brasil PlayStation Tournament in FIFA22
PU
2021ASTRALIS A/S : Talent presents new League of Legends roster
PU
2021ASTRALIS A/S : in collab with Danish authorities to prevent firework accidents in youth-se..
PU
2021BEHIND THE SCENES IN LEAGUE OF LEGEN : Part 2
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 51,5 M 7,89 M 7,89 M
Net income 2020 -53,0 M -8,12 M -8,12 M
Net cash 2020 52,0 M 7,97 M 7,97 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 206 M 31,7 M 31,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,5x
EV / Sales 2020 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float -
Chart ASTRALIS A/S
Duration : Period :
Astralis A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRALIS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anders Hørsholt Chief Executive Officer
Jakob Hansen Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaj Nyholm Chairman
Pernille Nørkær Independent Director
Claus Zibrandtsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRALIS A/S-3.73%32
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.63%579 757
NETFLIX, INC.-12.74%232 856
PROSUS N.V.5.18%225 879
AIRBNB, INC.-1.50%102 689
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.00%80 534