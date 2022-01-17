Astralis A/S : Our Counter-Strike Talents Have Qualified For LAN Finals In Kyiv

On the 14th of January, Astralis Talent went up against fnatic Rising in a Bo3. The winner would stay alive in the tournament, while the loser would be out for the season.

After being severely outplayed and losing the first map on Ancient 1-16, the situation looked dire for 'trace' and his Counter-Strike talents. What happened afterward, no one had expected.

The following maps against fnatic Rising went 16-14, 16-14, removing fnatic Rising from contention and moving to round 2 in the Gauntlet Stage.

Insane comeback by the guys, keeping the mood high after that 1-16! Rough to lose 6/6 pistols, have to work on that! 2-1 vs @FNATIC rising and we face navi tomorrow ⚡️ #ToTheStars - Martin Heldt (@mtwtrace) - Martin Heldt (@mtwtrace) January 14, 2022

‍

Astralis Talent then met NAVI Junior, who once against bested our talent roster in the first map, whereafter the young stars fought back, ending the Bo3 2-1.

‍

Only NIP's talent team, Young Ninjas, stood between us and the LAN finals in Kyiv in the semi-finals. With the fire finally lit, Astralis Talent managed a swift 2-0 against the young ninjas, exhilarated at the chance to show their skills on stage with their new coach.

So fucking proud of these boys! We don't have any real map pool at all with so limited practice, which is why we still make a lot of mistakes, yet we won three bo3's in a row. Unreal performance. Solid gameplan and preparation. @brzer3@MistRCSGO@vigg0csgo@FessorCS@Altekzzzpic.twitter.com/j1tf033EHO - Martin Heldt (@mtwtrace) - Martin Heldt (@mtwtrace) January 16, 2022

‍

The WePlay Academy League Season 3 LAN Finals will be played on February 11-13 in WePlay Esports Arena Kyiv. Astralis Talent's next match will be on the 17th of January, where they will fight against Brøndby Esport and AGF Esport in Powerligaen.