  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Astralis A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASTRLS   DK0061155785

ASTRALIS A/S

(ASTRLS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen - 01/24 10:29:08 am
2.995 DKK   -13.44%
10:34aASTRALIS A/S : Ave Comments On Season Start
PU
10:34aASTRALIS A/S : Start of the LEC Spring Split
PU
01/18ASTRALIS A/S : expands the performance team with Jan Ø Jørgensen
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Astralis A/S : Start of the LEC Spring Split

01/24/2022 | 10:34am EST
Our LEC team has shown a lot of promise with the performance in week 2, facing off two strong opponents in Fnatic and MAD Lions. First, we faced a tight and thrilling battle against the best in LEC currently, Fnatic standing 5-0 in the LEC. Despite losing in the end, our team showed strong collaboration and maximum effort.

C
L
E
A
N pic.twitter.com/ofwYTESKiC

- Astralis League of Legends (@AstralisLoL) January 22, 2022

Saturday, we faced off against MAD Lions, with yet another significant effort from our team. After the match, our favorite Trundle enjoyer had some words to our fans.

Our chad trundle enjoyer here with some words on our game against @MADLions_EN. pic.twitter.com/HD7MHEd8M0

- Astralis League of Legends (@AstralisLoL) January 22, 2022

Now, it's back on the grind for the team. We face off Team BDS on Friday at 18:00 CET, and later in the weekend, we meet EXCEL.

Stay updated on upcoming matches at astralis.gg/schedule

Disclaimer

Astralis Group A/S published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 15:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASTRALIS A/S
Financials
Sales 2020 51,5 M 7,82 M 7,82 M
Net income 2020 -53,0 M -8,04 M -8,04 M
Net cash 2020 52,0 M 7,90 M 7,90 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 198 M 30,2 M 30,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,5x
EV / Sales 2020 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float -
Chart ASTRALIS A/S
Duration : Period :
Astralis A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRALIS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anders Hørsholt Chief Executive Officer
Jakob Hansen Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaj Nyholm Chairman
Pernille Nørkær Independent Director
Claus Zibrandtsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRALIS A/S-7.73%30
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.94%581 290
PROSUS N.V.3.98%221 582
NETFLIX, INC.-34.02%176 073
AIRBNB, INC.-5.86%98 143
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.29%69 728