Astralis A/S : Start of the LEC Spring Split

Our LEC team has shown a lot of promise with the performance in week 2, facing off two strong opponents in Fnatic and MAD Lions. First, we faced a tight and thrilling battle against the best in LEC currently, Fnatic standing 5-0 in the LEC. Despite losing in the end, our team showed strong collaboration and maximum effort.

pic.twitter.com/ofwYTESKiC - Astralis League of Legends (@AstralisLoL) January 22, 2022

Saturday, we faced off against MAD Lions, with yet another significant effort from our team. After the match, our favorite Trundle enjoyer had some words to our fans.

pic.twitter.com/HD7MHEd8M0 - Astralis League of Legends (@AstralisLoL) January 22, 2022

Now, it's back on the grind for the team. We face off Team BDS on Friday at 18:00 CET, and later in the weekend, we meet EXCEL.

Stay updated on upcoming matches at astralis.gg/schedule

