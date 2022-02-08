Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Astralis A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASTRLS   DK0061155785

ASTRALIS A/S

(ASTRLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Astralis A/S : Teca Misses World First Female Qualification by 5 Points

02/08/2022 | 10:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our FIFA player, Teca, recently competed in yet another Weekend League tournament, resulting in her being just 5 points shy of qualifying for the Competitive Mode, necessary to get to the elite division in Division Rivals mode.

The lower limit was 2123 points this month, whereas Teca scored 2118 points. If or when Teca manages to do so, she will be the first female FIFA player in the world to qualify for Competitive Mode.

Stephanie 'Teca' L. da Silva Santos

- In my upcoming weekends, I'll continue playing in the Weekend League, constantly chasing the highest ranking I can. After that, I'll hopefully play in Rivals aiming for the next step up.

- My goal is to surpass my highest score of 2118 points to qualify for the Competitive Mode.

Teca will continue playing Weekend League, which she often live streams on her channel https://www.twitch.tv/fifateca66/

Disclaimer

Astralis Group A/S published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 15:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASTRALIS A/S
10:42aASTRALIS A/S : Teca Misses World First Female Qualification by 5 Points
PU
02/07ASTRALIS A/S : We Qualified for BLAST Premier Spring Showdown
PU
02/01ASTRALIS A/S : and 3 enters first-of-its-kind partnership on behalf of Nexus
PU
01/31ASTRALIS A/S : Tough start, strong mentality, fight we will
PU
01/31ASTRALIS A/S : Rainbow Six Welcomes Callout As Head Coach
PU
01/31ASTRALIS A/S : No. 2 seed headed into BLAST Gauntlet Playoffs
PU
01/31ASTRALIS A/S : and Bubzkji Agree To Terminate Contract
PU
01/25ASTRALIS A/S : and Esportal extend partnership agreement
PU
01/24ASTRALIS A/S : Ave Comments On Season Start
PU
01/24ASTRALIS A/S : Start of the LEC Spring Split
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 51,5 M 7,91 M 7,91 M
Net income 2020 -53,0 M -8,14 M -8,14 M
Net cash 2020 52,0 M 8,00 M 8,00 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 182 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,5x
EV / Sales 2020 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float -
Chart ASTRALIS A/S
Duration : Period :
Astralis A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRALIS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anders Hørsholt Chief Executive Officer
Jakob Hansen Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaj Nyholm Chairman
Pernille Nørkær Independent Director
Claus Zibrandtsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRALIS A/S-15.33%28
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.64%584 763
PROSUS N.V.-3.24%207 358
NETFLIX, INC.-33.25%178 518
AIRBNB, INC.-5.15%98 881
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.47%72 832