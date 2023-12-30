Merry Christmas! We have a present for you.
You can now download this epic Astralis wallpaper to your phone or computer for free.
Who wouldn't want to turn on their dev1ce and see the main squad lined up and ready for what's to come in 2024?
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Astralis Group A/S published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2023 08:42:46 UTC.