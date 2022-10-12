Advanced search
Astralis A/S : and BOYU Sports enters strategic partnership

10/12/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Astralis and BOYU Sports have entered a new, strategic and commercial partnership agreement, making BOYU Sports the new 'Official Regional Partner" for Astralis in the Asia Pacific region.

Astralis and BOYU Sports will be working together to promote and deepen the understanding of esports in the region, and provide customers and fans with unique product experiences to broaden the brand influence of both parties.

As the world leading sports marketing and entertainment platform operator, BOYU Sports provides exclusive videos, high exposure advertising, and high-quality first-hand team information, the cooperation aims to open up and explore the industry chain of esports.

Kasper Sindt, Commercial Director, Astralis

- For us it is a great day and we are very pleased to finally announce the official cooperation with BOYU Sports and to welcome everybody at BOYU Sports into the global Astralis Family. BOYU Sports is a well-known esports service platform in Asia with experience in promotion and a wide range of users.

- The agreement will enable Astralis to establish the brand and building a deeper relationship with all our fans in the region through the exclusive and high quality product content that BOYU Sports produces and distribute via their 'wide-ranging channels.

- Together we will strengthen the visibility, relevance, and brand influence of both parties, comments Kasper Sindt.

BOYU Sports manager of PR Michael Dave

- BOYU Sports is delighted to announce that we have come to an agreement to partnering with the European esport gaint- Astralis and Astralis CS:GO team. The Astralis CS:GO team is one of the most successful GS:GO team in the history of the game.

- For this cooperation, BOYU Sports see the enormous potential of this esport team, not just a Danish icon but a global brand. What is important is that the Astralis has huge potential and outstanding performance in the competition, which align with the brand's ideal partner.

- We are convinced that this cooperation will further shape the BOYU Sports brand image on a global scale and attract more while focusing on the brand and of course, the sports fans. As the first partnership in esport field, BOYU Sports have the ambition to climb to the top and lead the industry.

