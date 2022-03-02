Log in
    ASTRLS   DK0061155785

ASTRALIS A/S

(ASTRLS)
03/22 10:07:48 am

3.435 DKK   +7.51%
3.435 DKK   +7.51%
02/28ASTRALIS A/S : Weekly Performance Recap Week 8
PU
02/22ASTRALIS A/S : sign “farlig”
PU
02/21ASTRALIS A/S : Our Run in IEM Katowice Ends In Top 8
PU
Astralis A/S : sign Forrest

03/02/2022 | 03:18pm EST
Astralis is proud to announce Roman "Forrest" Breaux as our newest player. Forrest is a mechanical engineering major and began his competitive career in 2019 with Astralis' Coach, Seth "Callout" Mik.'

Clearly, he is hungry for success - Mark Flood

After spending 2 seasons at the pro-level, Forrest has spent the last year refining his skill set as one of the top-rated Challenger League players. He's motivated and hungry to prove that he not only belongs at the top level, but can thrive.

Mark Flood, Director of Operations, Astralis North America

- We are always watching talent in CL. Forrest is a guy who's been a consistent top performer there.
- A lot of guys, after they have some hardship, just quit. But Forrest stuck with the game even though there wasn't a serious financial motivation. That means a lot to us. Clearly, he is hungry for success.

Disclaimer

Astralis Group A/S published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 20:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
