  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Astralis A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASTRLS   DK0061155785

ASTRALIS A/S

(ASTRLS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen - 02/22 09:35:00 am
3.02 DKK   -5.77%
10:02aASTRALIS A/S : sign “farlig”
PU
02/21ASTRALIS A/S : Our Run in IEM Katowice Ends In Top 8
PU
02/16ASTRALIS A/S : IEM Katowice has begun
PU
Astralis A/S : sign “farlig”

02/22/2022 | 10:02am EST
Click for Danish

Astralis presents new AWP

Astralis' Counter-Strike team has today signed a contract with Asger "farlig" Jensen, who joins the team immediately.

Kasper Hvidt, Director of Sports at Astralis:

- We have a good mix of skill, experience, talent, and a strong set-up, but despite progress, there are still elements in our game and in the team dynamics, we spend too much energy on. This applies to preparation and during matches, and it continues to cost focus and continuity in our performance.

- Our head coach, Alex "Ave", has worked with the players to make it work and it has become clear what is needed on the team, and we have chosen to speed up the process by picking up a skilled, aggressive player with lots of firepower who can contribute from day 1. I am therefore glad we have reached an agreement with Asger "farlig" Jensen, who immediately joins us as a new AWP player.

- Asger possesses many of the qualities we need on the team: He is an aggressive impact player who's not afraid to take on the fight and take initiative. He creates space for his teammates, while at the same time contributing to the to the team dynamics by being the person he is.

- You should always be careful not to put too much pressure on new players, but we actually expect Asger's playing style and skills will add positively to his teammates' performance and help us take the next important steps, says Kasper Hvidt.

Asger "farlig" Jensen, new Astralis player:

- I probably say the same thing as most other players would say: Astralis is a team and an organization that most players can only dream of playing for, with a massive fan base who supports the team in thick and thin.

- They have not been able to make everything work with the new team, but with so many good players and talented people around the team, I am positive we will be able to take it up a level. A team with the experience from "gla1ve" and "Xyp9x", and with world-class players like "k0nfig" and "blameF" must ultimately compete with the best in the world, I will do everything for us to succeed.

- I have great respect for the way Kasper Hvidt and Astralis work. They have been completely open to me about not switching out players without everyone having been given a fair chance. I have therefore been in dialogue with other teams, that I actually had to reject this weekend, when things got real with Astralis. After that, everything went really fast, as I have not doubted for a second, I would join Astralis, should the opportunity arise.

- I am really looking forward to being able to call myself an Astralis player and I will do everything to prove I am the right choice. I know, I will need to deliver relatively quickly so that we can get this team up where we belong, and even though everyone is preaching "patience", I just want to get started and help the team prove itself, "farlig" comments.

Kasper Hvidt on "Lucky":

- The change means that we have to bench Philip "Lucky" Ewald. For 7 months he has worked with himself and the team, but, unfortunately and despite all his and the team's work, we have not been able to get the best out of him. Philip is a cool and very well-liked guy with some obvious skills we have not managed to unfold. He will stay on contract for now, and no matter what happens, I am sure we will hear more from "Lucky" in the future, Hvidt states.

After the addition of Asger "farlig", the Astralis Counter-Strike consists of:

Luke "gla1ve" Rossander
Benjamin "blameF" Bremer
Kristian "k0nfig" Wienecke
Andreas "Xyp9x" Højsleth
Asger "farlig" Jensen

Philip "Lucky" Ewald (bench).

Asger "farlig" Jensen (born March '99), has previously played for Copenhagen Flames, GODSENT and FPX.

Disclaimer

Astralis Group A/S published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 15:01:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 51,5 M 7,85 M 7,85 M
Net income 2020 -53,0 M -8,07 M -8,07 M
Net cash 2020 52,0 M 7,93 M 7,93 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 183 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,5x
EV / Sales 2020 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float -
Chart ASTRALIS A/S
Duration : Period :
Astralis A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASTRALIS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anders Hørsholt Chief Executive Officer
Jakob Hansen Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaj Nyholm Chairman
Pernille Nørkær Independent Director
Claus Zibrandtsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASTRALIS A/S-14.53%28
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.50%543 994
NETFLIX, INC.-35.05%173 718
PROSUS N.V.-18.56%173 035
AIRBNB, INC.5.05%109 520
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.29%67 283