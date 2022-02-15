Log in
    ASTRLS   DK0061155785

ASTRALIS A/S

(ASTRLS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen - 02/15 03:24:23 am
2.9 DKK   -3.65%
03:37aASTRALIS AND STIMOROL IN NEW COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP : Going after the stars
PU
02/14ASTRALIS A/S : Best Talent Result Ever
PU
02/14ASTRALIS A/S : We Defeat The Undefeated In LEC
PU
Astralis and Stimorol in new commercial partnership: Going after the stars

02/15/2022 | 03:37am EST
Click for Danish

'Dare to shoot for the stars' is the title of a new, extensive partnership between Astralis and Stimorol, with the purpose is to let people dare to dream big and fight for what they believe in.

Astralis is expanding its circle of partners with the well-known Danish chewing gum brand Stimorol, which is sold in countries around the world. The comprehensive agreement covers Astralis' Counter-Strike teams, both Main and Talent, where Stimorol will have a spot on the jersey, as well as activation in Astralis Nexus, Astralis' 1200 sqm gaming location in central Copenhagen.

Dorthe Ballegaard, Nordic Marketing Lead, Stimorol

- We are incredibly proud to announce a new and comprehensive partnership with Astralis. Astralis is one of the most significant esports organizations and we see a huge potential in the collaboration and the story we can help to lift together. Astralis has proven that focus, analysis, reaction, communication, and concentration are keys to performance - and so is the gut to dare. Dare to aim for the stars and go after your dreams, says Dorthe Ballegaard.

... we see a huge potential in the collaboration and the story we can help to lift together - Dorthe Ballegaard

Focus and concentration are key words for Stimorol and with a brand story to "dare to", it has been natural for Stimorol to take the next step in the esports journey with Astralis, who share the same values.

Kasper Sindt, Commercial Director of Astralis

- At Astralis, we invest in creating awareness of the positive aspects of gaming. We want to be an inspiration to all gamers, regardless of level or other differences. Everyone needs to feel the motivation of knowing you can achieve more both in-game and outside the game if you work for it, and that is why we are happy to present an extensive partnership like this one, focussing on achieving and reaching your goals, says Kasper Sindt.

Everyone needs to feel the motivation of knowing you can achieve more both in-game and outside the game if you work for it - Kasper Sindt

- It is a valuable agreement for Astralis, and together with Stimorol and Dentsu X, we look forward to presenting the new initiatives and activation across the teams and in Astralis Nexus. Hopefully the partnership will be noticed digitally and physically by not only Astralis fans, but gamers in general as it's about so much more than the logo exposure on a jersey. The message of daring to aim for the stars, make a positive difference and work to constantly progress and improve is a consistent message for everything Astralis, says Kasper Sindt.

The two-year agreement will be activated through digital and physical experiences and content in collaboration with the activation agency Dentsu X. The message is "Dare To Shoot For The Stars", and players across the teams will be engaged with the common aim to inspire the next generation of gamers to dare to dream of going all the way. Just like the Astralis and Astralis players themselves have done.

Disclaimer

Astralis Group A/S published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 08:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
