Thank you for a fantastic 2023.



The Astralis organization wants to thank all the fans for your continuous support and cheer throughout the year.



You're always here through the highs and lows; we all felt the love and support offline and online.

It's been an adventure of a year, and we hope to continue this journey with you in 2024.The Astralis organization wants to thank all the fans for your continuous support and cheer throughout the year.

During our visit to the Gamebox Festival, our Tour of Denmark, and the official Astralis Fanzone event in the Field's Shopping Center.

We recognized the love online, especially during our launch of Astralis Watch, where you've all been a massive part of creating a community for you, the fans.



Besides supporting the teams live, we would like to thank you for celebrating our brand-new documentary series, Behind The Stars.

It's been an adventure of a year, and we hope to continue this journey with you in 2024.



Happy New Year!

