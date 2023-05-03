LIDER contract extension: I am confident we can compete for the top positions

We are pleased to announce that Adam "LIDER" Ilyasov has been permanently added to our League of Legends team after a successful short-term period.
During the Spring Split, our team was fortunate to have the talented 23-year-old Norwegian midlaner on our roster. He has proven himself to be a valuable asset and an excellent addition to our team in a short amount of time.
We're thrilled to welcome LIDER to our team entering the Summer Split.
Looking forward to contributing even more
Adam "LIDER" Ilyasov is confident in achieving a top position this season and is excited to contribute even more:
- We have found a good balance on the team, and it feels really good to know to be a permanent part of the team going forward. Even though I have only been a part of the team for a little more than a month, I feel well-integrated into the team outside and inside the game.
- We had a good run in the Spring Split, and although we didn't qualify for the playoff, I am confident we will be able to compete for the top positions in the Summer Split. Everybody on the team has an important role, and I look forward to contributing even more.
"AOD": Already shown he was the right choice
Baltat "AOD" Alin-Ciprian, our League of Legends coach, assures that the presence of the Norwegian midlaner has helped the squad to a new level.
- LIDER has already shown he was the right choice and an excellent addition to the team. He brings a valuable social factor with him that is important for the group and makes us stronger in the game.
- His presence on the team has helped bring us to a new level. Even though, we always try to take it one game at a time, I have a strong belief in the team, and we dare to have high ambitions. It will take a lot, but our ambition is to improve again and do better than in the Spring Split.
Our team is preparing for the upcoming LEC 2023 Summer Season.
The League of Legends Squad
Finn "Finn" Wiestål
Kasper "Kobbe" Kobberup
Lee "JeongHoon" Jeong-Hoon
Adam "LIDER" Ilyasov
Doğukan "113" Balcı
Baltat "AOD" Alin-Ciprian (coach)