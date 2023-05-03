LIDER contract extension: I am confident we can compete for the top positions

We are pleased to announce that Adam "LIDER" Ilyasov has been permanently added to our League of Legends team after a successful short-term period.



During the Spring Split, our team was fortunate to have the talented 23-year-old Norwegian midlaner on our roster. He has proven himself to be a valuable asset and an excellent addition to our team in a short amount of time.



We're thrilled to welcome LIDER to our team entering the Summer Split.

Adam "LIDER" Ilyasov is confident in achieving a top position this season and is excited to contribute even more:

- We have found a good balance on the team, and it feels really good to know to be a permanent part of the team going forward. Even though I have only been a part of the team for a little more than a month, I feel well-integrated into the team outside and inside the game.



- We had a good run in the Spring Split, and although we didn't qualify for the playoff, I am confident we will be able to compete for the top positions in the Summer Split. Everybody on the team has an important role, and I look forward to contributing even more.

Baltat "AOD" Alin-Ciprian, our League of Legends coach, assures that the presence of the Norwegian midlaner has helped the squad to a new level.



- LIDER has already shown he was the right choice and an excellent addition to the team. He brings a valuable social factor with him that is important for the group and makes us stronger in the game.



- His presence on the team has helped bring us to a new level. Even though, we always try to take it one game at a time, I have a strong belief in the team, and we dare to have high ambitions. It will take a lot, but our ambition is to improve again and do better than in the Spring Split.

Our team is preparing for the upcoming LEC 2023 Summer Season.