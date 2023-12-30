In the early summer of 2023, the main team traveled across the Atlantic to compete in the highly anticipated IEM Dallas 2023.

With a substantial $250,000 prize pool at stake, this tournament promised fierce competition and unforgettable moments.

One of the defining aspects of the Danes' IEM Dallas adventure was the inclusion of a young prodigy, Alexander "Altekz" Givskov.

At the tender age of 19, Altekz made his Tier 1 LAN debut with the main team, a momentous occasion that added an extra layer of excitement to the tournament.

‍In a reflective interview, Altekz shared his thoughts on the invaluable support he received from his teammates during this significant milestone.

The Danish squad found themselves in the challenging Group B, facing formidable opponents like Team Liquid, Faze Clan, Cloud9, and Ence. I

n an intense BO1 matchup against Team Liquid, Altekz showcased his skills, securing 29 frags and an impressive 1.30 rating. This stellar performance earned him the MVP title for the match. The BO1 format brought its own intensity, as the match against Team Liquid went into overtime, and the Danish quintet secured a 19-17 victory.‍

Big event debut today for @Altekzzz, and what a performance! Topping the scoreboard with an Impact Rating of 1.52 ⭐

In the second match, the team went head-to-head with Cloud9, whom the Danes beat 2-1 to qualify for the tournament in April.

The momentum continued as the squad faced off against Cloud9 in a BO3 series to secure a spot in the playoffs at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

In a convincing manner, the team emerged victorious with a 2-0 win over the Russians, beating them 16-8 on Ancient and 16-8 on Mirage.

All the way from the open qualifier to a 2-0 victory against @C9CSGO, and we are through to playoffs at IEM Dallas!



All the way from the open qualifier to a 2-0 victory against @C9CSGO, and we are through to playoffs at IEM Dallas!

What a showing from the guys tonight! Amazing clutches, crazy shots, and lots of love and support ❤️

Having already secured a spot in playoffs, the Danish quintet met Ence in the Upper bracket final of group B. In this placement match, the teams fought to go straight through to the semifinals. After winning the first map, the Danes found themselves in a tight spot as ENCE forced the next into overtime, securing a narrow 19-17 win.

‍The decisive third map ended in a setback for the Danish Quintet, resulting in a 12-16 loss and overall defeat.



The playoff journey took main team to a quarterfinal clash against the European team MOUZ. In an electrifying arena match, the teams battled fiercely, with the first map, Inferno, reaching double overtime. Despite a valiant effort, the Danish squad faced defeat, concluding their IEM Dallas 2023 campaign.

The Danes' expedition at IEM Dallas 2023 was a rollercoaster of emotions, marked by the exhilarating debut of Altekz, triumphant group stage victories, and the heartbreak of a quarterfinal defeat. Amidst the rollercoaster, Nicolai "device" Reedtz showcased his veteran prowess, dominating the charts and leaving an indelible mark on the tournament.

