Looking back on 2023, there were ups and downs that made it an exciting year.

In the CS Asia Championships 2023, the main team left an indelible mark, showcasing their prowess and determination on the grand stage.

The opening match against Lynn Vision set the tone, with a resounding 13-4 victory for the Danish squad. The T-side dominance and an unstoppable performance from the quintet, led by blameF, paved the way for an impressive run.

blameF's outstanding 24-5 K/D and a staggering 124.8 ADR were instrumental in securing 12 consecutive rounds, solidifying the squad's triumph.

This momentum carried into the Semi-Finals, where the team secured a spot by overcoming ENCE in a 2-1 series, with dev1ce and co. displaying dominance on Overpass and Ancient.

The clash against ENCE escalated to a gripping third map, Ancient, where the Danes showcased unwavering determination. A 13-2 victory solidified their 2-1 series win in the Group A Upper Final.

The main team's journey continued into the Semi-finals, where they faced off against MOUZ.

Despite a convincing victory on MOUZ's chosen map, Mirage, the semi-final clash took an unexpected turn on Vertigo.

The Danish team couldn't maintain their momentum, and their defensive strategy fell short, signaling the end of their journey in Shanghai.

However, the defeat did not overshadow the team's overall impressive LAN tournament.

For Victor "Staehr" Staehr and the rest of the squad, it marked the end of the road in Shanghai.

Still, it was an opportunity to reflect on positive growth and significant potential displayed on the international stage.

As the CS Asia Championships 2023 concluded, the Danish team's journey was one to remember.

Despite the semi-final defeat, the statistics tell a tale of success, with three main team players securing spots among the top five highest-rated players of the entire tournament, which you can read more about here.

The journey may have ended in Shanghai, but the Danish squad left a lasting impression, ready to build on their achievements in the tournaments to come.

