In the summer of 2023, we launched Astralis Watch, a livestream for Danish Astralis fans.

Astralis Watch debuted simultaneously with the new main team's roster on May 17th, where the open qualifier to Gamers8 was covered live.‍

After the player break during the summer, Astralis Watch returned more strongly, as the casting roster was completed, graphics were updated, and, in general, a lift in quality.

In the middle of September, the casters were adequately introduced in an article filled with interviews and information.‍

Frederik "ministerN" Brandt

Kasper "Kjasper" Revsbech Tofting

Sebastian "F8de" Lund Jørgensen

Casper "Cass" Østergaard Sørensen

Many hours of casting the CS squads, especially the women's- and the Talent team, were streamed.

There's always a positive atmosphere in the chat, and the fans are always ready to cheer for all Astralis teams.

The main team has also been covered on the stream, participating in various tournaments. In fact, the most viewed clip on Astralis Watch consists of Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz clutching a 1v4 against Aurora in CCT South Europe Series 4, a tournament the Danes ended up winning.

During the fall, Astralis Watch evolved from pure casting to a community with ministerN leading the livestream-ship. He introduced segments such as FACEIT with Friends, interviews and games with the pros, and gather.

In collaboration with STARK, the Astralis gaming truck traveled all across Denmark with ministerN and the stream.

The possibility of livestreaming even more content was achieved when ministerN and Co. switched out the gaming setup with the Field's Shopping Center in Week 47 and on the Tour of Denmark in Week 48 with the addition of an IRL-streaming setup.

